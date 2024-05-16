Crazy! Save a massive $1,000 on this TCL 98-inch 4K TV right now

If you’re looking for a huge TV but you still want to save plenty of money, you need one of the TV deals going on at Best Buy today. Over there you can buy a TCL 98-inch S5 4K TV for $2,000 instead of $3,000. The $1,000 saving makes this TV much more affordable for many people, and we’re still in awe that you can even buy a 98-inch TV for $2,000. If you’re intrigued, keep reading and we’ll tell you all about what the TV has to offer.

Why you should buy the TCL 98-inch S5 4K TV

TCL is one of the best TV brands for value which explains why this TV is so well-priced. A great price, it still packs in tons of similar great features. Besides its huge 98-inch display, it has a high brightness direct LED backlight which produces brighter images and an enhanced viewing experience. It also supports the HDR Ultra package of Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG.

Adding to the experience, the TCL 98-inch S5 4K TV has Motion Rate 480 technology with MEMC Frame Insertion so you get best in-class motion clarity. There’s also a 120Hz refresh rate so it can easily handle fast-moving action or gaming. With an auto game mode with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, you get the lowest possible input lag and latency, while the Game Accelerator 240 mode provides a variable refresh rate of 240.

When watching TV, you can also benefit from the TCL AIPQ Engine with Deep Learning AI. The processor intelligently optimizes the color, contrast, and clarity of the picture. For sound, there’s DTS Virtual:X which provides a more immersive 3D sound experience than regular TV speakers. There’s also a built-in subwoofer and you can always pair your favorite Bluetooth headphones to your TV for plenty of privacy.

Smart TV features include Google TV which makes it easy to find your favorite streaming services, while there’s Chromecast built-in and the TCL 98-inch S5 4K TV works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It all comes together nicely to be on a par with some of the best TVs in some ways.

The TCL 98-inch S5 4K TV normally costs $3,000 but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $2,000. It even includes free installation. Check it out now before the deal ends soon. This is a huge saving on an equally huge TV.

