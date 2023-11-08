Deals come and go. We know that, you know that, and it’s really become a way of life these days. But some of the best deals always go live around the holiday shopping season, like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Retailers have started early this year, with Walmart at the forefront. In fact, the superstore is doing things a little differently this time around. Everyone will be able to shop Walmart’s Black Friday Early Access deals starting November 8, but there’s a catch. You need to subscribe to Walmart+, the brand’s Prime-like service, which you . Regardless, when you do, you can grab this amazing TCL Alto bundle with a soundbar and wireless subwoofer for just $49. It’s normally $150, so you’re saving an incredible $100 on this early Black Friday deal.

Why you should buy the TCL Alto soundbar and wireless subwoofer deal combo

Most comparable soundbars cost about $150 to $200 for just the soundbar. But this TCL soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo is just $50 today at Walmart, starting with the brand’s Early Access Black Friday deals. The subwoofer delivers pulse-pounding bass, so you can truly feel immersed in whatever you’re watching. Meanwhile, the soundbar delivers balanced sound with crystal clear audio and dialogue.

The soundbar is equipped with Bluetooth wireless connectivity, which means you can also connect external devices like your phone and favorite apps, such as Pandora, Spotify, and more. That allows you to play music wirelessly without all the hassle and confusion of wires and cables. It’s all super easy to set up, too, even when connecting to a TV, thanks to HDMI ARC, optical/AUX, and Bluetooth. Just plug in everything, or connect wirelessly, and go.

A wall mounting kit is included, which complements the minimalist design well. This soundbar and subwoofer combo won’t take up much room in your living or theater rooms, and they’re definitely not eyesores, either. Sound modes allow you to swap between movie, music, and news settings, the latter being for primarily dialogue. All cables are also included, such as an AUX, optical, IR pass-through, and power cable.

For $50, you really can’t go wrong here, and it’s so much better than listening to the standard volume on your TV, even with a suitably audio-rich set. This soundbar and subwoofer combo takes it to the next level. Of course, you will need Walmart+ to take advantage of this Early Access deal. Don’t worry, if you’ve never had it before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, but if you have, you can grab it for 50% off right now — it’s . Whatever you decide to do, act fast because once this deal is sold out, that’s all she wrote.

