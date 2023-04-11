 Skip to main content
It still isn’t cheap, but this 98-inch TCL QLED TV is $2,300 off

If you’re looking for a new TV for your home theater, right now you can super size it with a discount on a 98-inch TCL Class XL Collection QLED 4K TV at Amazon. It’s far from inexpensive even at its discounted price of $6,000, but the exclusive TCL Class XL Collection TV makes for a huge savings of $2,300, as its regular price is a whopping $8,300. The TV is loaded with features and the 98-inch screen is certain to have you surrounded within your favorite movies, TV shows, and other content.

Why you should buy the 98-inch TCL Class XL Collection QLED 4K TV

QLED and OLED TVs are the cream of the crop when it comes to modern television picture quality, with the best QLED TVs able to produce stunning images. With this 98-inch TCL QLED 4K TV you can bring all of your favorite content to life with wider color volume, better brightness, and over a billion colors that make everything you watch beautiful and lifelike. This TV will set nicely at the front of almost anyone’s home theater, as movie lovers will enjoy the picture quality, sports lovers will enjoy the immersive experience, and gamers will love the inclusion of a 120Hz refresh rate. The TV also has Dolby Vision HDR that creates a lifelike 4K picture and contrast control zones that optimizes depth and dimension across the TV’s huge surface area.

Because it’s a Smart TV, this TCL QLED 4K TV has many streaming services built-in, providing easy access to platforms like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max and making the best new movies on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more a great way to introduce yourself to the TV. It’s also a Google TV, which means it’s able to organize your favorite content all in one place, and it even has access to Google Assistant. Smart home integration is another great feature of this television, as you can easily dim the lights, see who’s at the front door, or turn on the big game with simple voice controls.

The TCL Class XL Collection 98-inch QLED 4K TV would regularly set you back $8,300, and while the $2,300 savings doesn’t necessarily make it cheap, it does get the price down to $6,000, which is much more favorable compared to other TVs of this size. Free shipping is included with your purchase, though you will need to schedule delivery with Amazon due to the TV’s size.

