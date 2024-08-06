TCL has released its answer to Samsung’s popular The Frame TV. Known as the TCL NXTFrame, it comes in 55-, 65-, 75-, and 85-inch sizes, as well as in both a regular and “pro” version, with prices starting at $1,500. The three smallest sizes are available starting August 5, with the 85-inch models showing up in stores and online in September. TCL claims the NXTFrame is the world’s thinnest “All-In-One” TV, with a 1.1-inch deep chassis on the 55- to 75-inch models.

The NXTFrame and NXTFrame Pro are identical in terms of the TV portion, with the Pro models getting the added benefit of a 3.1.2 soundbar and wireless subwoofer system that has been co-engineered by TCL and Bang & Olufsen (B&O). TCL says that the audio system uses B&O’s BeoSonic,”a proprietary digital interface, which allows customers to seamlessly customize and refine their sound experience.”

With or without the Pro model’s B&O enhancements, the NXTFrame supports Dolby Atmos via its built-in 20-watt speakers.

Similar to Samsung’s The Frame and Hisense’s CanvasTV, TCL’s NXTFrame is designed to be flush-mounted to the wall and comes with mounting hardware in the box. Unlike the CanvasTV, however, you won’t also get regular table feet included — TCL sells these as a $150 accessory. It also sells a movable floor stand that can house the TV and the Pro model’s soundbar, for $700.

Helping the NXTFrame with its dual role as a TV and a digital gallery display is its matte anti-glare screen. The TV is framed with a white bezel that TCL says will match most decor, but it also ships with a light wood-colored magnetic frame that can be snapped on to give the TV an entirely different look. Both Samsung and Hisense offer magnetic frames, but charge extra for them.

It has a preloaded art library with adjustable matting styles for different sizes, finishes, and colors. There are also several static and motion personal photo gallery options, as well as a screen saver mode and background music capability. Curiously, the NXTFrame also has an “AI Art” feature that creates unique works of art by asking you a few questions to customize the options to curate a customized experience.

The NXTFrame’s 4K QLED panel is compatible with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, and supports 120Hz/144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR), plus additional Motion Rate 480 motion smoothing. There TV has an Auto Game Mode, AMD FreeSync Premium, and 240 VRR for gaming.

The TV is powered by Google TV and has support for a variety of streaming and smart home technologies, including Apple AirPlay 2, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.