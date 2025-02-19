TCL QM6K review: Amazing picture, sweet price tag

TCL QM6K MSRP $1,000.00 Score Details “Stunning picture for the price” Pros Surprisingly good color accuracy

Excellent black levels

Vastly improved off-angle picture

Feature rich

Impressive clarity Cons Underwhelming sound

Lacks a little sparkle

It’s February and we’re already reviewing a new TV. What does this mean and how good is it? Here is my first 2025 TV review: the TCL QM6K.

First, a little backstory. Every year, a few weeks before CES, most of the TV brands have a press pre-briefing. The video presentations are a little cringe sometimes, but we do learn a little about each brand’s lineup for the new year and get a feel for what we’ll see at the show. It helps us get prepared to cover the show and helps me plan out what my year will look like. Typically, we get a look at the product roadmap for the year and hear about several models; for example, LG told us about the G5, the C5, and some of its new QNED lineup, along with some soundbar and projector stuff. (It’s been this way for the 15 or so years I’ve been doing this.)

When TCL announced only one TV during its press briefing, I didn’t know what to think. Were they perhaps trying too hard to push this one model? Maybe that wasn’t a good sign? Then I thought, “The folks at TCL have something up their sleeve — this is a strategy play.” When the TCL QM7 made an appearance at CES, I was relieved. Perhaps TCL caught wind that their strategy didn’t resonate and they needed to show they had other secrets in store.

The TCL QM6K was not only the main fixture at CES, but TCL dropped the bomb that you could pre-order it, with a free soundbar tossed in, and you could have it in your home in February.

And people are paying attention. TCL is getting press unlike any other TV brand right now. Unlike Sony, who waits until later in the year to own the limelight, TCL went hard in the opposite direction and now owns the spotlight before any other brand holds their first-look events, sends out review units, or puts a 2025 model on a store shelf.

This begs the question: Is the TCL QM6K just a marketing stunt, or is it a TV you should seriously consider buying? My answer: Yes. There is one disappointing aspect of this TV (more on this later), but it’s not a deal-breaker.

TCL QM6K specs

Sizes 55, 65, 75, and 85 inches Pricing $800, $1,000, $1,300, and $2,000 Display type Mini-LED Operating system Google TV Screen resolution 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) HDR support Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+, HDR10 Native refresh rate 144Hz Gaming features Game Master setting, VRR (up to 144Hz) Audio support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital +, DTS: Virtual X (Passthrough Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital +, Dolby Digital, PCM) Connectivity 4 HDMI (2x 144Hz HDMI 2.1; 2x 60Hz HDMI 2.0, eARC), USB 3.0, USB 2.0, Ethernet (LAN), S/PDIF, ATSC 1.0 Tuner

Substantial settings

When it comes to unboxing, the box itself is strangely flimsy, but it should survive a trip from, say, Amazon’s warehouse to your home. The legs on the unit I received were plastic, which is not unheard of for a lower-tier TV, However, I’ve been informed that customers receiving this TV got metal legs with their sets, so I am left to assume this was an anomaly for my review sample. When installing the legs it was hard to get them to seat, making screw insertion a little more work than expected. Thankfully, this necessarily clumsy task is going to be a one-and-done deal for most folks, and that only if the TV isn’t wall mounted.

The remote, though? I love it. The new design doesn’t feel like the cookie-cutter remotes I tend to see with Google TVs. Also, it’s backlit, which I love. I also love that I’ll actually use almost all of the hot keys. (YouTube? About time!)

For inputs there are two 4K 144Hz ports (yes, a 144Hz native panel) and two 4K 60Hz ports — one is the eARC port. So, you can connect two game consoles or a game console and a gaming PC and still have your eARC port free for connecting a soundbar or receiver.

Speaking of gaming, there is a Game Master setting. It can be assigned to the HDMI input you will use most for gaming. This removes a bunch of the question marks around whether HDMI CEC and EDID communication will activate your game mode, which I also love.

When it comes to settings, TCL has added an Eco settings suite that lets you decide how you want your TV to save or not save power. There’s also now a Filmmaker Mode in the Picture Settings menu.

Navigation is also quick and snappy — I have zero complaints about operating this TV.

You might need a soundbar

The TCL QM6K has an ATSC 1.0 tuner and supports HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming, and Dolby Vision IQ (which I never use). HDR formats are well covered.

As for audio formats, the TV appears to support most of the Dolby Suite, passing through right up to uncompressed Dolby Atmos. It will also support DTS: Virtual X, but it does not appear to support DTS:X DTS-HD Master Audio, etc. If you are a DTS lover and want the best DTS audio experience for your A/V receiver, you will probably want to run external sources to your receiver first and then to the TV, rather than try to pass them through.

I was optimistic about the Onkyo branding and the two “subwoofers” (we’re using that term very loosely when talking about most TV speakers). Unfortunately, the sound quality of this TV is nothing to get excited about. My biggest complaint: the lack of clear treble reproduction, which results in less-than-crystal-clear voices and dialog. For the best experience a soundbar (at least) will be an important addition to this TV — a set with this outstanding picture quality deserves equally great sound.

Nice numbers for Nit Nerds

Let’s dive into the metrics. I first tested stock Filmmaker Mode using Calman, a VideoForge PRO, and a Calibrite Display Plus HL colorimeter.

In SDR and with no adjustments, the TV put out 150 nits, which is exactly what a strict interpretation of SDR calls for. Folks may want to brighten up the TV after turning off the Ambient Brightness Sensor in the Eco settings area. Most people prefer more brightness for daytime viewing and watching SDR content, which is typically viewed during the day through cable or satellite or live streaming TV services. (When the brightness and the local dimming settings were maxed out, I could get about 650 nits in a 10 percent window.)

The QM6K’s two-point white balance is exceptional for a TV of this price. Thirty percent stimulus had barely a registerable error and 100 percent stimulus had a Delta E of less than two. The 20-point grayscale was a different story: There were errors up to four in the mid-tones, however that’s still pretty good for a mid-tier TV. My issue: The 20-point calibration toolset appeared to fix the RGB balance, but the gamma was still off and the Delta E stayed the same regardless. (Calibrators: Any idea what’s happening here?)

Now, for the great news. This is the most color-accurate TV of its price that I can recall testing. The color in SDR and HDR is outstanding. In fact, the skin tones on this TV are better than the now-$15,000 QM891G 115-inch monster TV — the color accuracy is just so dialed-in. The QM6K, at just under $1,000, has stellar out-of-the-box performance. We’re looking at 94 percent of DCI-P3 and about 72 percent of BT.2020, which is just a little bit low. Some of that may be the TV’s HVA panel, and some is likely the TV’s brightness capabilities — at least for the BT. 2020 number. (It’s not a meaningful shortcoming for most viewers, but if you are a nit nerd, you like to know.)

When it comes to peak brightness in HDR, I was able to get the TV to read 931 nits once under the best possible conditions. However, the highest repeatable number was about 750 nits; that was in a 25 percent and not a 10 percent window. (I’m ok with that. How TCL uses its dimming algorithm might mean that in many real-world cases it will be able to pull off decent specular highlights by activating more zones. However, it points to something about the density of the mini-LED backlighting system or how power management works.) The color is just so good at this price. TCL’s engineers are obviously on the case, and I think that means that TCLs higher-end models are going to be competitive with Samsung, LG, and Sony in ways we haven’t seen before.

Stellar picture quality, remarkable accuracy

Here’s the takeaway: This TV has remarkable color accuracy — the best I’ve seen out of the box for the price, as far as I can recall. The white balance is excellent, too. The black levels and backlight control — blooming and halo mitigation — is remarkably good. The only thing that leaves me wanting more is the brightness. Most folks will be quite happy with it — it gets plenty bright — but I expected a bit more.

The motion looks solid so far (there’s still so much more content I want to watch). There is some stutter in streamed content, but judder in 24 fps movies is minimal to the point of barely worth mentioning. If you like motion smoothing, TCL has a great system that, applied judiciously, results in a clear, smear free, stutter-free picture without throwing into full-on, fake-looking soap opera mode.

The picture quality on this TV is stellar for the price — perhaps the best I’ve seen from some perspectives. However, I want more brightness for HDR highlights. The QM7 from last year was brighter, so it’s clear that TCL has offered more brightness at this price point. However, the QM7 does not feature the color accuracy of the QM6K, and does not have as clean a picture or remarkable black levels. Most noticeably perhaps, the QM7 does not have the same HVA panel.

The off-angle viewing experience on this TV is not OLED-level awesome, but it is so much better than the previous VA-type LCD panels that TCL has used in the past. I’m almost jumping for joy. (If any reviewer doesn’t acknowledge that this is obviously superior for off-angle viewing, I question their integrity. It is blatantly obvious how much better it is.) Off-angle isn’t perfect, but it is decent, at least. In the past, it was bad — borderline trash. It’s not just TCL — all the VA panels had trash off-angle viewing. Panel manufacturer TCL CSOT (China Star Optoelectronics Technology) is selling this panel to several brands. So, there will be a similar story from competing brands. However because TCL is out with it first, they get the rain of praise.

The most exciting part …

Folks, the QM6K is a great TV. I just want a little more sparkle for HDR. (That’s what Hisense is going to bring, but unless they step it up in a major way, I don’t think we’ll see the same color and grayscale performance.) I will be recommending it to so many people this year. I have tremendous confidence that this TV is going to make a lot of folks very, very happy. For now, the QM6K is my go-to, and not just because it is brand new.

When comparing the QM6K to other TCL models, I would 100 percent recommend it over the QM7 from 2024. However the QM8, also from last year, can be calibrated for really good color accuracy and the added brightness for both SDR and HDR might be worth spending about the same for the TV and little more for a calibration. Obviously, Hisense is in the conversation with its U7N, but color accuracy goes a long way with me, so I’m sticking to this TV in that comparison.

What has me most excited about the QM6K? The price tag. If the TV is this good at this price, when it comes to the QM7K and the QM8K, I think enthusiasts are about to see the best TV performance under $1,500 and $2,000 that we’ve ever seen from a QLED TV. That’s my prediction. I hope I’m right, and I can’t wait to find out.

For now, the TCL QM6K is the TV that most of the TV-watching public in the US should get. It has what you need, and it will treat you to an amazing experience at a very nice price. Also, if you want a 2025 TV, this is the only one out there. Maybe TCL’s strategy worked after all.