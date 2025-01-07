Enhance your TV sound with the TCL S4BH soundbar, now on sale for just $70

When Dolby Atmos was still in its infancy, this three-dimensional surround standard was only achievable with the right passive speakers and AV receiver. Fast forward many years later, though, and now even some of the cheapest soundbars on the market will virtualize an entire Atmos configuration. Results-wise, this emulation doesn’t deliver the sheer bravura of a wired-up speaker array, but it’s going to save you thousands of dollars on expensive hardware and installation costs.

Of course, not all Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbars are created equal, which is why we only search for the best of the best when vetting through soundbar deals. Lo and behold, our pals at TCL are bringing the audio fire today: For a limited time, you can purchase the TCL S4BH S Class Soundbar for over half off. That’s right — you’ll only pay $70 compared to the $150 sticker price that this model usually sells for.

Why you should buy the TCL S4BH S Class Soundbar

Delivering up to 100W at max power, the TCL S4BH features a streamlined design that meshes nicely with TVs, AV components, and home decor. With its plug-and-play connectivity, just a single HDMI eARC connection is all you’ll need to get started. And if your LED or OLED is on the older side, the S4BH is also equipped with a digital optical port (though this connection won’t pass a full Dolby Atmos / DTS:X signal). You’ll also be able to stream music wirelessly via the soundbar’s Bluetooth input.

While this TCL soundbar doesn’t include a wireless subwoofer, the S4BH does include a built-in bass reflex port for added low-end clarity. When paired with the S4BH’s Auto Room Calibration tech, this TCL bar automatically calibrates sound output to match your listening space.

We see plenty of TCL TV deals on a weekly basis, but seldom have we encountered a soundbar sale from the popular brand. That being said, we’re not sure how long this markdown will stick around, meaning today could be the last day to save more than 50% on this great Dolby Atmos soundbar.