 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Enhance your TV sound with the TCL S4BH soundbar, now on sale for just $70

By
Good Deal The TCL S4BH S Class Soundbar.
Best Buy
The TCL S4BH S Class Soundbar.
Best Buy

When Dolby Atmos was still in its infancy, this three-dimensional surround standard was only achievable with the right passive speakers and AV receiver. Fast forward many years later, though, and now even some of the cheapest soundbars on the market will virtualize an entire Atmos configuration. Results-wise, this emulation doesn’t deliver the sheer bravura of a wired-up speaker array, but it’s going to save you thousands of dollars on expensive hardware and installation costs. 

Of course, not all Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbars are created equal, which is why we only search for the best of the best when vetting through soundbar deals. Lo and behold, our pals at TCL are bringing the audio fire today: For a limited time, you can purchase the TCL S4BH S Class Soundbar for over half off. That’s right — you’ll only pay $70 compared to the $150 sticker price that this model usually sells for.

Why you should buy the TCL S4BH S Class Soundbar

Delivering up to 100W at max power, the TCL S4BH features a streamlined design that meshes nicely with TVs, AV components, and home decor. With its plug-and-play connectivity, just a single HDMI eARC connection is all you’ll need to get started. And if your LED or OLED is on the older side, the S4BH is also equipped with a digital optical port (though this connection won’t pass a full Dolby Atmos / DTS:X signal). You’ll also be able to stream music wirelessly via the soundbar’s Bluetooth input. 

Related

While this TCL soundbar doesn’t include a wireless subwoofer, the S4BH does include a built-in bass reflex port for added low-end clarity. When paired with the S4BH’s Auto Room Calibration tech, this TCL bar automatically calibrates sound output to match your listening space. 

We see plenty of TCL TV deals on a weekly basis, but seldom have we encountered a soundbar sale from the popular brand. That being said, we’re not sure how long this markdown will stick around, meaning today could be the last day to save more than 50% on this great Dolby Atmos soundbar

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Best TCL TV deals: 4K TVs as low as $400
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

Some savings can go a long way if you’re building out a home theater, and if you’re simply looking for a great TV to kick back in front of, well, who doesn’t love a deal? Many of today’s best TV deals include top brands such as Sony TV deals, LG TV deals, Samsung TV deals, and Vizio TV deals. One of the best TV brands in terms of value, however, is TCL, which is why here we’re looking at all of the best TCL TV deals to shop. We’ve rounded up a huge variety of sizes and picture technologies, each of which has some pretty impressive savings to offer. Read onward for all of the best TCL TV deals you can shop today, and if you’d like to look more specifically at different TV sizes, don’t miss today’s best 65-inch TV deals, best 70-inch TV deals, best 75-inch TV deals, or best 85-inch TV deals.
Today’s best TCL TV deals

-- $400 $600 33% off
-- $600 $800 25% off
-- $680 $850 20% off
-- $800 $1,200 33% off
-- $950 $1,000 5% off
-- $1,000 $1,500 33% off
-- $1,300 $2,000 10% off

Read more
Save $120 on a 40-inch TCL TV, but act fast!
2024 TCL S3 HDTV.

A 40-inch TV is an excellent size for a bedroom or smaller living room. It’s also a fantastic size option for college students living in space-starved dorms. While most TV brands have one or two of these smaller models in the lineup, one 40-inch set we’re always looking for markdowns on is the TCL 3 Series. As luck would have it, we came across a fantastic Walmart markdown not too long ago, and it's one of the best TV deals we've seen this week:

For a limited time, when you order the TCL 40-inch 3 Series at Best Buy, you’ll spend $110, as opposed to the full retail price of $230.

Read more
TCL’s version of the The Frame TV just got a $700 price cut
TCL NXTFrame A3000W.

If Samsung's The Frame caught your attention while browsing QLED TV deals but it's still too expensive, here's a cheaper alternative -- the TCL NXTFRAME 4K QLED TV. If you're interested, you can get its 85-inch model with a huge $700 discount, which drops its price from $3,500 to $2,800. It's still not what you'd call an affordable TV, but at this size and with its features, it's an investment that you won't regret. You shouldn't waste time thinking about it though, as there's no telling how long you have before the offer expires.

Why you should buy the 85-inch TCL NXTFRAME 4K QLED TV
Samsung's The Frame TV turned heads with its design that allows it to double as an art piece in the home, and now there's a cheaper alternative with the TCL NXTFRAME 4K QLED TV. It's only 1.2 inches deep and comes with an ultra-thin wall mount that will hang it flush to your wall. The TV also features an ultra-matte, anti-glare screen, and you can swap between the included off-white bezels and light wood frames. All of this is to support its ability to display artwork using its curated Art Library, so when it's not in use, it can still beautify your living room or bedroom.

Read more