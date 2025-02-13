 Skip to main content
TEAC’s new power amplifier offers versatility and performance in a compact form

The TEAC AP-507 power amplifier with a pair of speakers.
Adding a new sibling to its premium hi-fi Reference 500 series, TEAC has launched the AP-507 power amplifier, a component that aligns with its range that aims to offer high power and performance while not taking up much space on your media unit.

TEAC compares the AP-507’s footprint as being similar to a “letter-sized” piece of paper, measuring 11.5 by 10.75 by 3.37 inches (WxDxH) and weighing just 9.75 pounds, making “ideal for desktop use,” according to a press release.

The TEAC AP-507 power amplifier's VU meters.
Don’t be fooled by its compact size, though, as the AP-507 offers substantial power and versatility and can be used as a standalone stereo amplifier or paired with another AP-507 in a bi-amp mono mode configuration to deliver 170 watts per channel into 4 ohms. It can also be configured in a BTL (Bridge Tied Load / Bridged) mode for a huge output of 350 watts per channel (into 8 ohms), meaning both of the amp’s channels are combined to drive a single speaker. You’d, of course, need one AP-507 for each speaker, but what’s an extra $2,100, anyway?

The diversity doesn’t end there, as the AP-507 is also a good choice for home theater setups, with its compact size allowing it to fit in well and power surround sound systems.

At the core of the TEAX AP-507 is TEAC’s custom-tuned Hypex NCOREx power amplifier module, that has been designed to TEAC’s standards. The AP-507 also features TEAC’s in-house designed “dual-mono buffer amplifier, refined with meticulous attention to component and circuit detail for unparalleled clarity and richness,” says TEAC. Dual mono buffer amplifiers are designed with completely independent left and right channels with their own power supplies and circuits, which makes for clean channel separation, reduced crosstalk, and low noise.

Combined with the AP-507’s 2.8-mm thick “semi-floating” top plate and three-point “Stress-Less Isolation Foot system,” vibrations are kept to a minimum, too.

The back panel of the TEAC AP-507 power amplifier.
On the back panel of the AP-507 you’ll find right and left XLR and RCA analog inputs and switched for selecting modes. The front face of the power amplifier, though, is a gorgeous glowing panel featuring dual UV meters that offer four level of dimming. The TEAC AP-507 comes in a Silver and Black variations.

The TEAC AP-507 will be available in the spring of 2025 at TEACUSA.com  and select dealers. The MSRP is $2,199.

