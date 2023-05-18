 Skip to main content
Here’s how you can get a free 55-inch 4K TV today (seriously)

Jennifer Allen
By
Telly looks to show scores and other game information — along with ads — while you're watching in real time.

It’s unlikely you’re going to find any other TV deals that actually get you a whole TV entirely for free. However, that’s exactly what Telly is offering right now. Touting itself as the “biggest thing to happen to TV”, consumers can sign up to reserve a 55-inch 4K TV entirely for free. The catch? Well, there’s a few of them and that mostly depends on how you feel about handing over information about yourself, as well as constantly viewing adverts alongside your TV viewing experience. Don’t write it off entirely just yet though. Let’s take a look at exactly how the Telly model works and check out what we know about the free TV involved.

Why you should sign up for Telly

There’s a lot to take in about Telly. To start with, it’s worth paying attention to the TV involved. Simply put, we don’t know the brand or whether it stems from the best TV brands or not. We’re guessing not. After the Telly announcement, we talked to the Telly PR team to find out more and didn’t get far. 500,000 TVs are available through the offer but Telly hasn’t stated who the manufacturer is other than it’s “the same manufacturers that produce may of the world’s top-of-line TV sets today.” In terms of specifications, all we know is that it has a 4K resolution and HDR capability. If you’re looking for one of the best TVs, this is very unlikely to be it.

However, if you’re on a budget, Telly is more tempting. You get a 55-inch 4K Dual Screen Smart TV with an included 4K streaming stick so you can easily check out all your favorite streaming services. It promises to be easy to use and plug and play. The TV even comes with a built-in soundbar although — again — there’s no info on the brand or its capabilities further than offering five drivers and “excellent bass”. The secondary screen is the interesting and potentially controversial part.

At all times, you’re greeted with sports scores, the weather, stock market updates, and ads. Lots of ads. This is where some people may feel uneasy. Besides always seeing ads (which may be particularly unappealing for families with impressionable children), the Telly data policy explains that it may “collect information about the audio and video content you watch, the channels you view, and the duration of your viewing sessions.” You’re always going to be tracked. It monitors your queries, settings, preferences, purchases, and any button you click, right down to how long you’re using it. The data is anonymous and shared with third-party data partners to affect the adverts but only you know if that’s going to bother you.

Still, a free TV is a free TV. Telly offers all you could want for streaming. It also has a built-in webcam and microphones so you can take video calls from your couch. It even offers up gaming options with its Game Room facility promising more than 40 video games for the family. Voice assistant support will save you grabbing the remote too, while there are free advanced motion-tracking fitness programs as well.

If you’re willing to give up a little of your privacy and data about your family, Telly could be the deal for you. With everything costing more than it did before, a free 55-inch TV is certainly tempting. Just make sure you think about whether it’s worth it for you. Sign up now if it sounds like the best deal for your needs. 500,000 free TVs isn’t many so we’re guessing reservations will close soon.

