The best Cyber Monday headphone deals you can shop now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Cyber Monday deals event is now live and retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are bringing headphones and earbuds directly to our ears. Whether you want the comfortable feeling of soft earpads surrounding your ears or the ability to carry around a compact case of earbuds, these Cyber Monday deals will have something for you. We’ve broken up the deals into the two categories, separately, but each deal within is selected for a combination of the product’s final price, total discount, and overall quality.

Best Cyber Monday headphone deals

For shoppers who have been thinking about taking advantage of headphone deals, don’t let the discounts of Cyber Monday end without buying a new pair. You may want to check out our roundup of the best headphones for recommendations on what to purchase, as well as our headphone buying guide to figure out the features that will be important to you. There are so many headphones on sale across the different retailers, but we’ve gathered our favorite offers below to try to help you narrow down your choices. Some of our favorite are JBL and Beats Cyber Monday deals. It won’t be easy, but this is a good place to start as any.

  • JBL Tune 500 —
  • JBL Live 660NC —
  • Beats Solo 3 —
  • Beats Studio 3 —
  • Apple AirPods Max —

Best Cyber Monday earbud deals

If you prefer wireless earbuds over headphones for any reason, there’s no shortage of true wireless earbuds deals either for Cyber Monday. There are dozens of brands and models in the market, so how are you going to choose what to buy? It all begins with your budget, which will determine whether you can go for wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation. It’s highly recommended that you stick with the tried-and-tested brands though, because you wouldn’t want to spend on wireless earbuds that won’t live up to your expectations, no matter how cheap they are. Of course, if you’re willing to spend a lot, there are also some options that offer all of the most advanced features. If you’re a brand-loyal iPhone user, stick with Cyber Monday Airpods deals. If you like Google, try Google Pixel Cyber Monday deals.

  • JBL Vibe 200TWS —
  • Beats Studio Buds —
  • Sony LinkBuds S —
  • Apple AirPods Pro 2 —
  • Sony WF-1000XM5 —

