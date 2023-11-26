 Skip to main content
The best Samsung Galaxy Buds Cyber Monday deals we’ve found

Cyber Monday headphone and earbud deals are live now. While we were impressed with Black Friday deals, certain discounts are only popping up today. If you prefer the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem of phones, tablets and headphones, you need to check out these Cyber Monday Samsung deals. Some of the headphones and earbuds below appear on our list of the best wireless earbuds, so you know you’re getting a quality product for super cheap.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE — $70, was $100

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: both buds in front of case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are affordable wireless earbuds that offer active noise cancellation to block unwanted sound, and a redesigned wingtip that keeps them in place while staying comfortable in your ears. They’re very easy to pair with your mobile device, and the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app plus three eartip sizes will help you determine the optimal fit for sound quality and ANC. The wireless earbuds can last up to 6 hours on a single charge with ANC activated, and a total of 21 hours if you include their charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 — $100, was $150

Olive Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.
Samsung / Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 also offer ANC to prevent anything from disturbing you and excellent audio quality with booming bass. Their three microphones and curved design help make your voice very clear during calls, and they feature an IPX7 rating for water resistance so they won’t get damaged by sudden rainfall and sweaty workout sessions. With ANC activated, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can last up to 5 hours from a full charge, and up to 20 hours with the juice from their charging case.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — $160, was $230

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Samsung elevates its wireless earbuds even further with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which offer impressive music quality, ANC to block even the loudest noise, and support for 360-degree audio for a surround sound experience. When they detect your voice while ANC is activated, Intelligent Conversation Mode kicks in, turning down the volume and engaging Ambient Mode. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are IPX7 water-resistant, and their battery can last up to 5 hours on a single charge and up to 20 hours with their charging case while ANC is on.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Minions Edition — $200, was $270

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Minions Edition with the charging case.
Samsung

If you want an extra layer of personality on your Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and you’re a fan of the Minions from the Despicable Me movies, then you may want to consider the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Minions Edition. These are the same wireless earbuds, but with a bright yellow charging case that features a design based on your choice between Otto, Stuart, and Bob. Every purchase will also let you download a special theme for your smartphone, as well as other customizations.

How we chose these Samsung Galaxy Buds Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Samsung Galaxy Buds Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds Cyber Monday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

