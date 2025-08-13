 Skip to main content
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds will soon be available to US customers

Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2nd Gen
What’s happened? Bose has officially announced a release date for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) in the United States. Preorders open on August 28 at Bose.com, with general availability slated for September 10.

  • The earbuds will be available for $299 in three colors: Black, White Smoke, and the limited-edition Deep Plum.
  • The earbuds, first released in Canada and various other countries, have met with rave reviews prior to their US launch.

Why this is important: This marks the launch of Bose’s latest QuietComfort Ultra earbuds with new and improved features that elevate users’ listening experiences to a new level.

The earbuds feature up to six hours of listening time on a single charge.

Bose soundbars can now send surround sound to your earbuds

The QuietComfort Ultras offer multiple listening modes, including Quiet Mode for near-total silence and Aware Mode for staying tuned-in to what’s happening around you.

Nine combinations of different eartips and stability bands mean that these buds will work for nearly anyone, even if you typically struggle to find the right fit.

Why should I care? The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) offer an experience on par with the best options on the market, according to early reviews. This makes them a viable alternative to other pricy picks like the Sony WF-1000XM5s.

If you value high-end audio quality at an affordable price, these could be the buds to beat — and the fact that you get two hours of playback time with just a 20-minute charge is another perk.

Bose’s new earbuds support Bluetooth Core 5.3 connectivity, which means they can stay connected to two different devices at the same time. That means no more swapping connections when you move from your phone to your laptop.

An AI-fueled noise suppression system boosts the quality of calls when using the earbuds. That means you can virtually eliminate background noise, even if you’re in a loud environment when you take a call.

