These 8 out of 10 noise-canceling JBL earbuds are on sale for $50 off

We here at Digital Trends are major fans of all things noise-canceling. Wireless earbuds and headphones with built-in ANC capabilities are available just about everywhere electronics are sold, and brands like JBL are responsible for some of these much-lauded audio accessories. And as it turns out, JBL is offering an extraordinary markdown on one of its premium pairs of ANC buds:

For a limited time, when you purchase the JBL Tour Pro 3 TWS Earbuds, you’ll only pay $250. The full MSRP on this model is $300.

Why you should buy the JBL Tour Pro 3

Our resident AV expert, Simon Cohen, tested the JBL Tour Pro 3 back in October 2024 and said, “For those who want it all, the JBL Tour Pro 3 have an unbeatable set of features.” Scoring 4 out of 5 stars, Simon praised the Tour Pro 3 for their bold and balanced audio delivery. This makes them a great choice for fans of multiple music genres, a Pro “pro” only bolstered by the earbuds’ strong ANC capabilities. Say goodbye to the sounds of engine drones, HVAC hum, and chatty coworkers!

On a full charge, the Tour Pro 3 deliver up to 8 hours with ANC enabled, and the charging case stores an extra 24 playback hours. The case features USB-C and wireless Qi charging, and the buds themselves are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance.

The JBL Tour Pro even support a couple of hi-res formats, including Sony’s LDAC codec and LC3 Plus. The buds also support Auracast, which should bode well for frequent travelers who find themselves at airports and other depots where Bluetooth LE Audio is used.

Save $50 on the JBL Tour Pro 3 when you buy right now