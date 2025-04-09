 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These 8 out of 10 noise-canceling JBL earbuds are on sale for $50 off

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Simon Cohen wearing the JBL Tour Pro 3 (rear view).
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

We here at Digital Trends are major fans of all things noise-canceling. Wireless earbuds and headphones with built-in ANC capabilities are available just about everywhere electronics are sold, and brands like JBL are responsible for some of these much-lauded audio accessories. And as it turns out, JBL is offering an extraordinary markdown on one of its premium pairs of ANC buds: 

For a limited time, when you purchase the JBL Tour Pro 3 TWS Earbuds, you’ll only pay $250. The full MSRP on this model is $300. 

Why you should buy the JBL Tour Pro 3

Our resident AV expert, Simon Cohen, tested the JBL Tour Pro 3 back in October 2024 and said, “For those who want it all, the JBL Tour Pro 3 have an unbeatable set of features.” Scoring 4 out of 5 stars, Simon praised the Tour Pro 3 for their bold and balanced audio delivery. This makes them a great choice for fans of multiple music genres, a Pro “pro” only bolstered by the earbuds’ strong ANC capabilities. Say goodbye to the sounds of engine drones, HVAC hum, and chatty coworkers! 

Related

On a full charge, the Tour Pro 3 deliver up to 8 hours with ANC enabled, and the charging case stores an extra 24 playback hours. The case features USB-C and wireless Qi charging, and the buds themselves are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance.

The JBL Tour Pro even support a couple of hi-res formats, including Sony’s LDAC codec and LC3 Plus. The buds also support Auracast, which should bode well for frequent travelers who find themselves at airports and other depots where Bluetooth LE Audio is used.

Save $50 on the JBL Tour Pro 3 when you buy right now, and be sure to take a look at some of the best headphone deals, best Bluetooth speaker deals, and best Bose deals for even more discounts on top ANC products!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
These JBL wireless earbuds are usually $150 — today they’re $40
The JBL Reflect Aero wireless earbuds and their charging case.

Some true wireless earbuds deals are still pretty expensive even after their discounts, but not this one from JBL. At 73% off, the JBL Reflect Aero TWS will be yours for an incredibly affordable $40, after $110 in savings on their original price of $150. This deal is only going to last through the weekend -- or shorter if stock sells out -- so we highly recommend completing your purchase for them as soon as you can if you don't want to miss out.

Why you should buy the JBL Reflect Aero TWS wireless earbuds
The JBL Reflect Aero TWS are wireless earbuds that are great running headphones at an affordable price. They come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, which means they're the perfect companion for your outdoor exercises and even the most intense workouts. They can also last up to 30 minutes in depths of up to 5 feet -- even in salt water. The wireless earbuds are also designed with small tips for minimal intrusion and compact fins to provide stability, and they come with a battery that can last up to eight hours on a single charge. Their charging case, meanwhile, holds another two full charges in reserve.

Read more
Looking for Powerbeats alternatives? These Treblab earbuds are $50
The Treblab X-Open Wireless Earbuds with their charging case.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 aren't going to appear with a discount from Beats headphone deals any time soon, but fortunately, there's a more affordable alternative. Check out the Treblab X-Open wireless earbuds, which are originally priced at $100, but are currently on sale from Amazon at 50% off for an even lower price of $50. There's no telling when the the $50 in savings will end though, so if you're interested you should push forward with your transaction for them as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Treblab X-Open wireless earbuds
For those who need budget-friendly wireless earbuds for their workout sessions, the Treblab X-Open wireless earbuds could be what you're looking for. Their adjustable ear-hooks ensure a secure fit during physical activity, but they're also made of soft materials so they'll remain comfortable even after wearing them for a long time. The wireless earbuds also offer an IPX5 rating for water resistance, so they won't get damaged when you sweat or when there's sudden rainfall during outdoor exercises.

Read more
We gave these AirPods 4.5 out of 5 stars, and today they’re on sale
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe review

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Wireless earbuds and headphones are one of the best ways to listen to your favorite music and podcasts, especially if you invest in a pair of noise-canceling buds or cans! Companies like Apple are behind some of the best wireless audio products on the market, including the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe. As luck would have it, these earbuds are on sale today, too!

As part of the Apple Sales Event going on at Best Buy, you’ll be able to get the AirPods Pro 2 for only $180, when they usually sell for $250. We tested these earbuds back in September 2023, and editor-at-large Caleb Denison said, “Look past the case of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, and you'll see wireless audio's future.”

Read more