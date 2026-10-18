There’s more to headphones than music. Doctors say they can reduce health troubles post-surgery

Music has been studied for years for its possible effects on pain, anxiety, relaxation, and recovery. Recent research found that patients who listened to music they liked reported less pain after an IV insertion, suggesting that what you hear can matter during medical procedures.

A new clinical trial suggests that headphones, particularly noise-canceling ones, can also help patients during medical procedures, even without music playing. Patients who wore noise-canceling headphones during surgery had a lower chance of experiencing nausea and vomiting afterward, even though they were under general anesthesia.

A simple change showed a noticeable difference

Among patients wearing the headphones, 35.4% experienced postoperative nausea or vomiting within 48 hours. The figure rose to 52.1% among those who went through surgery without them. Researchers put the difference at a 32% reduction in risk, and the headphone group also reported milder symptoms during the first day after surgery.

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The trial involved 192 adults undergoing minimally invasive gynecologic procedures. Half wore commercially available over-ear noise-canceling headphones throughout the operation, while everyone received the same anesthesia and standard medication intended to prevent nausea and vomiting.

Why cutting out noise may matter

The study reports that operating room sound levels averaged about 66 decibels. A patient may not consciously hear that noise under general anesthesia, but researchers believe the brain and body can still respond to sound.

The study does not establish that operating-room noise directly causes nausea or vomiting, and researchers say more work is needed to understand the connection. Even with the relatively small sample size, though, the results are notable enough to warrant further study into why noise-canceling headphones may be reducing post-op nausea.

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