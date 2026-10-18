 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

There’s more to headphones than music. Doctors say they can reduce health troubles post-surgery

A clinical trial found that patients wearing noise-canceling headphones during surgery had a lower risk of nausea and vomiting afterward.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sony WH-1000XM4C headphones
Sony

Music has been studied for years for its possible effects on pain, anxiety, relaxation, and recovery. Recent research found that patients who listened to music they liked reported less pain after an IV insertion, suggesting that what you hear can matter during medical procedures.

A new clinical trial suggests that headphones, particularly noise-canceling ones, can also help patients during medical procedures, even without music playing. Patients who wore noise-canceling headphones during surgery had a lower chance of experiencing nausea and vomiting afterward, even though they were under general anesthesia.

Sony WH-CH730N headphones launched
Sony

A simple change showed a noticeable difference

Among patients wearing the headphones, 35.4% experienced postoperative nausea or vomiting within 48 hours. The figure rose to 52.1% among those who went through surgery without them. Researchers put the difference at a 32% reduction in risk, and the headphone group also reported milder symptoms during the first day after surgery.

Recommended Videos

The trial involved 192 adults undergoing minimally invasive gynecologic procedures. Half wore commercially available over-ear noise-canceling headphones throughout the operation, while everyone received the same anesthesia and standard medication intended to prevent nausea and vomiting.

Why cutting out noise may matter

The study reports that operating room sound levels averaged about 66 decibels. A patient may not consciously hear that noise under general anesthesia, but researchers believe the brain and body can still respond to sound.

The study does not establish that operating-room noise directly causes nausea or vomiting, and researchers say more work is needed to understand the connection. Even with the relatively small sample size, though, the results are notable enough to warrant further study into why noise-canceling headphones may be reducing post-op nausea.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
Sudhanshu Kumar Manglam is a tech journalist at Digital Trends, where he covers consumer technology, science, and games.
Topics
Kylie Minogue is the latest artist to have been caught in the wholesale AI theft storm
Kylie Minogue Album Cover

If you have ever wondered whether AI has been stealing from your favorite Aussie artists, the answer appears to be yes. According to a report by The Guardian, the International Confederation of Music Publishers (ICMP) says AI models have already learned from songs by Kylie Minogue and Nick Cave, and neither artist saw a cent for it.

Why is Australia in the spotlight?

Read more
Your next TV could play sound from the exact spot where the action happens
prototype modular grid based audiovisual convergence display

Have you ever watched a movie where a character speaks from the left side of the screen, but the voice comes from the speakers below your TV? Most of us don’t notice it anymore, but this small mismatch quietly takes away from the experience. A new display technology from Korea wants to fix that by turning the screen itself into a speaker.

As reported by Newswise, researchers at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM) have built a display that makes sound come from wherever a character or object shows up on screen. If a car races from one corner to the other, the audio travels right along with it.

Read more
JLab JBuds Mini ANC review: Tiny earbuds serve more niceties than I expected
In ear 1 - JLab JBuds Mini ANC Review

See on Amazon

Quick summary

Read more