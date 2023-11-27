 Skip to main content
This 48-inch LG OLED 4K TV is $550 for Cyber Monday (save $750)

Briley Kenney
OLED LG TVs are some of the best TVs around which makes it always a pleasure to see them featuring among the best Cyber Monday deals. At the moment, you can buy the LG 48-inch Class A2 Series 4K OLED TV from Best Buy for $750 off so it’s down to just $550 from $1,300. This is a seriously great bargain and easily one of the best Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals so we’re expecting it to end soon. If you want all the advantages of OLED for less, hit that buy button immediately. If you still need some guidance, read on while we take you through why it’s so good.

Why you should buy the LG 48-inch Class A2 Series 4K UHD OLED smart TV for Black Friday

With 100% color volume and 100% color fidelity, plus dynamic tone mapping, and the OLED self-lit pixels, this TV is gorgeous, vibrant, and crystal clear. The 4K resolution takes your entertainment to entirely new levels on the visual front, but the a7 Gen5 AI processor 4K can help upscale older content, so you’re never missing out on the upgraded goodness of this TV.

It’s powered by LG’s webOS smart TV platform, so right out of the box, you can connect to your local WiFi and start streaming movies and shows from your favorite apps. Filmmaker mode with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound provides a more cinematic entertainment experience all around. Plus, the game optimizer tech will ensure your games are running buttery smooth with no lag or frame rate issues.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

Additional features include cloud gaming support through GeForce Now, built right into the TV, smart assistant support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and more, as well as smart home-ready support with Apple’s AirPlay, HomeKit, and others. This LG set is WISA-ready, too, if you have compatible high-fidelity speakers already or want to get some. It’s all exactly what you would expect from one of the best TV brands and a little more on top.

For Cyber Monday, the price cannot be beaten. It’s down to just $550 right now, which is $750 off the ticket price. That is an amazing discount, with this OLED TV down to one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. You might want to hurry up if you’re interested. It will either sell out, or the deal will be over, really soon.

