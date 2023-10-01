 Skip to main content
This 55-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $250 at Best Buy

4k TVs have become very common, although they can still be quite expensive, especially if you’re shopping on a budget. Even so, companies like Insignia offer reasonably great 4k TVs on a budget, and if you’re looking for great TV deals, this Insignia F30 series is a good option. At 55 inches and 4k resolution, you can grab it for just $250 from Walmart, rather than the usual $400. That’s a substantial $150, which you can then use towards one of these great soundbar deals, thereby giving you a great home theater set for an upgrade or to get you started.

Why you should buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 4K TV

Aside from being large and having a 4k resolution, the Insignia F30 has a few other great features, like HDR10, an upgrade from the regular HDR you’ll usually see at this price range. Combined with the direct-lit LED system that covers the whole back of the screen, you get amazing brightness and pretty good color reproduction and accuracy for this price point. If you have a good sound system in your home or are planning to buy one, you’ll be happy to note that you get support for both HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC, so you don’t lose a whole port for anything.

Besides all that, the Insignia F30 also has many convenience features, starting with the fact that it runs on FireTV, which offers the same kind of platform as the FireStick, which is great if you’re already in the Amazon Ecosystem. Even better, the F30 supports Alexa voice controls, so you can control the TV entirely from your phone if you want to. As for Apple users, you aren’t left out in the rain since the F30 supports Apple AirPlay as well, which we appreciate.

Overall, the Insignia F30 is a great budget TV, especially with its large size, high resolution, and excellent deal from Walmart, bringing it down to $250 rather than the usual $400. That said, if you’re looking for something a little different, you can check out these competing Walmart TV deals or maybe even these 65-inch deals for something a little bit bigger at a similar price range.

