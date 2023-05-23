Walmart is always a great place for checking out the latest TV deals and right now, we’ve spotted a super cheap one. If you don’t want to spend too much on a new TV, you’re going to love being able to buy a 65-inch Onn. Roku 4K TV for just $298. Yup, you read that right — a huge 65-inch 4K TV for under $300! While this isn’t the most high-end of TVs by any means, it still has all the necessary essentials you need and it wasn’t that long ago that you couldn’t buy a TV this huge for this kind of price.

The 65-inch Onn. Roku 4K TV is usually priced at $368, so you’re saving $70 off the regular price. That’s a hefty chunk of change when the TV is so cheap to begin with. If you want the biggest screen you can afford while not spending too much, this is the TV deal for you. If you’re not entirely sold on the prospect, don’t worry. We’re here to tell you all about it and explain why Onn can boost your living room setup on a budget well, or be a great inclusion to your den or even your home office, depending on your working practices. With a deal this cheap, we can’t guarantee how long it’ll stick around at this price. Hit the buy button now if you don’t want to risk missing out.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Onn Roku 4K TV

For starters, you don’t need any other streaming devices to start watching your favorite movies and shows. Right out of the box, as long as you have a reliable WiFi source, you can begin watching through Roku’s smart streaming platform, with quick access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, you name it. Everything will look fantastic on this large, 65-inch LED panel with a 4K 2160P resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. That rate offers smooth and fluid motion on screen even during intense action scenes.

Back to the TV, you can also watch content on cable, satellite, or from an antenna, thanks to the coaxial input. But it’s with Roku’s streaming support that the experience is truly elevated. The voice remote allows you to search for content and control playback all with the sound of your voice. But you’ll get access to all of the major apps and services, you can install new channels at any time, including the free Roku TV channel, and stream content directly from your mobile devices.

Taking a peek at the best 4K TVs for under $500, you’ll notice this Onn panel is right in line with many of them and has the same features even at a lower price point normally, never mind the current discount. Moreover, out of over 3,700 reviews, Walmart shoppers have given the TV a collective rating of four stars, showing people love this set. So, now is an excellent time to grab a 4K smart TV for your extra rooms, an outdoor patio, or a living room replacement if you need an upgrade. It is VESA mount compatible, with a 300 by 300 configuration, and can also interact with smart home devices via Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Normally $368, you’re getting a $70 discount with this deal, bringing the final price down to $298. Now, that’s an excellent price for any 65-inch 4K TV, but since it has Roku built-in, and can start streaming right away, well, you probably won’t find much better, right now. If you’re interested, even a little, jump on this deal while it’s still available. They always sell out fast.

