Best Buy continues its reign of great TV deals with $20 off the Samsung 65-inch CU7000 4K TV. You might be thinking “$20?” Is that it?” but the TV was already at a great price so right now, you can buy it for $480 instead of $500 which is pretty great for a TV of this size. If you’re in the market for a new TV and you don’t need anything more complex than regular 4K, this is a great option at an excellent price. Here’s a quick look at what it offers before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch CU7000 4K TV

As one of the best TV brands, it’s always worth considering buying a Samsung TV. With the Samsung 65-inch CU7000 4K TV. you get Samsung’s PurColor technology which provides a wider spectrum of colors than a regular 4K TV. There’s also the brand’s Crystal Processor which can upscale non-4K content while Mega Contrast analyzes and adjusts each image so you see more detail in every frame. Imagery looks more natural too with added depth to create immersion.

Additionally, the Samsung 65-inch CU7000 4K TV also has HDR so you get to enjoy brightness and contrast that is automatically adjusted to their ideal levels. Picture-wise, it’s all a reminder of why Samsung is responsible for some of the best TVs. Even audio is better than many other TVs in this price range as the Samsung 65-inch CU7000 4K TV has Object Tracking Sound Lite that provides 3D-style surround sound that follows the movement on the screen. Q-Symphony tech means that you can pair the Samsung 65-inch CU7000 4K TV with a Samsung soundbar for superior audio quality too.

Ultimately, you gain a cut above the rest with the Samsung 65-inch CU7000 4K TV. Oozing with many of the features that make Samsung better than most, it usually costs $500. Right now, you can buy it for $480 so you’re saving $20. $20 may not sound like much but when Samsung is such great value anyhow, it’s hard to beat the Samsung 65-inch CU7000 4K TV. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

