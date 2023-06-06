There’s no shortage of TV deals available online, but it will be hard to find a significant price cut on an affordable TV that provides amazing value to shoppers. Enter the 65-inch Onn Roku 4K TV, which is already pretty cheap at its original price of $368, but you can currently buy it from Walmart for just $298 for savings of $70. It may not be as feature-packed as some of the best TVs on the market, but if you manage your expectations, it will be a valuable addition to your home theater setup.

If you think the 65-inch Onn Roku 4K TV is perfect for you, you’ll need to complete the transaction to purchase one right away. That’s because we’re not sure how long stocks of the 4K TV will last, and with more than 500 units sold within the past 24 hours, the possibility that the deal gets sold out very soon is increasing. Don’t hesitate — tap that button as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Onn Roku 4K TV

For starters, you don’t need any other streaming devices to start watching your favorite movies and shows. Right out of the box, as long as you have a reliable WiFi source, you can begin watching through Roku’s smart streaming platform, with quick access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, you name it. Everything will look fantastic on this large, 65-inch LED panel with a 4K 2160P resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. That rate offers smooth and fluid motion on screen, even during intense action scenes.

Back to the TV, you can also watch content on cable, satellite, or from an antenna, thanks to the coaxial input. But it’s with Roku’s streaming support that the experience is truly elevated. The voice remote allows you to search for content and control playback, all with the sound of your voice. But you’ll get access to all of the major apps and services; you can install new channels at any time, including the free Roku TV channel, and stream content directly from your mobile devices.

Taking a peek at the best 4K TVs for under $500, you’ll notice this Onn panel is right in line with many of them and has the same features even at a lower price point normally, never mind the current discount. Moreover, out of over 3,700 reviews, Walmart shoppers have given the TV a collective rating of four stars, showing people love this set. So, now is an excellent time to grab a 4K smart TV for your extra rooms, an outdoor patio, or a living room replacement if you need an upgrade. It is VESA mount compatible, with a 300 by 300 configuration, and can also interact with smart home devices via Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Normally $368, you’re getting a $70 discount with this deal, bringing the final price down to $298. Now, that’s an excellent price for any 65-inch 4K TV, but since it has Roku built-in and can start streaming right away, well, you probably won’t find much better right now. If you’re interested even a little, jump on this deal while it’s still available. With more than 500 units sold in the previous 24 hours, it will out fast.

