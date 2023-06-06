 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 65-inch TV is on sale for under $300, and it’s selling fast

Briley Kenney
By

There’s no shortage of TV deals available online, but it will be hard to find a significant price cut on an affordable TV that provides amazing value to shoppers. Enter the 65-inch Onn Roku 4K TV, which is already pretty cheap at its original price of $368, but you can currently buy it from Walmart for just $298 for savings of $70. It may not be as feature-packed as some of the best TVs on the market, but if you manage your expectations, it will be a valuable addition to your home theater setup.

If you think the 65-inch Onn Roku 4K TV is perfect for you, you’ll need to complete the transaction to purchase one right away. That’s because we’re not sure how long stocks of the 4K TV will last, and with more than 500 units sold within the past 24 hours, the possibility that the deal gets sold out very soon is increasing. Don’t hesitate — tap that button as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Onn Roku 4K TV

For starters, you don’t need any other streaming devices to start watching your favorite movies and shows. Right out of the box, as long as you have a reliable WiFi source, you can begin watching through Roku’s smart streaming platform, with quick access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, you name it. Everything will look fantastic on this large, 65-inch LED panel with a 4K 2160P resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. That rate offers smooth and fluid motion on screen, even during intense action scenes.

Related

Back to the TV, you can also watch content on cable, satellite, or from an antenna, thanks to the coaxial input. But it’s with Roku’s streaming support that the experience is truly elevated. The voice remote allows you to search for content and control playback, all with the sound of your voice. But you’ll get access to all of the major apps and services; you can install new channels at any time, including the free Roku TV channel, and stream content directly from your mobile devices.

Taking a peek at the best 4K TVs for under $500, you’ll notice this Onn panel is right in line with many of them and has the same features even at a lower price point normally, never mind the current discount. Moreover, out of over 3,700 reviews, Walmart shoppers have given the TV a collective rating of four stars, showing people love this set. So, now is an excellent time to grab a 4K smart TV for your extra rooms, an outdoor patio, or a living room replacement if you need an upgrade. It is VESA mount compatible, with a 300 by 300 configuration, and can also interact with smart home devices via Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Normally $368, you’re getting a $70 discount with this deal, bringing the final price down to $298. Now, that’s an excellent price for any 65-inch 4K TV, but since it has Roku built-in and can start streaming right away, well, you probably won’t find much better right now. If you’re interested even a little, jump on this deal while it’s still available. With more than 500 units sold in the previous 24 hours, it will out fast.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
One of Samsung’s best 11.1.4 surround sound systems is $300 off
samsung q series 1114 channel surround sound system deal may 2023 hw q990b 11 1 4ch soundbar with wireless rear speakers and

There are a lot of great surround systems out there, and while it isn’t often you can catch a significant discount on one from a brand like Samsung, today you can save $500 on the Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch Soundbar with Wireless Rear Speakers and Subwoofer Bundle. This setup would regularly cost $1,900, but this deal brings the price down to $1,400. Samsung is including free shipping and easy returns with a purchase, and easy financing is available as well.

Why you should get the Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch Soundbar with Wireless Rear Speakers and Subwoofer Bundle
Samsung has long been one of the most well-known names in consumer electronics, and its Q-Series surround sound systems keep it at the top of a lot of people’s list when shopping for home theater equipment. This 11.1.4-channel setup is one of its more premium offerings. This channel designation comes from its 11 front-facing speakers, one subwoofer, and four up-firing channels.

Read more
This 43-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $190
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

Anyone looking for cheap TV deals already knows that Best Buy is a great place to check. Right now, it's excelling itself with an 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV for $190 instead of $300. $300 was a tempting price as it was but dropping down further to $190 makes it a fantastic offer for anyone on a tight budget and in need of a new TV. Whether it's a replacement for your living room set, or you want to add it to your bedroom or den, it's a decent option. Here's what you need to know before you think about hitting that buy button.

Why you should buy the 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV
Insignia may not be one of the best TV brands, but it sure is cheap. With the 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV, you still get all the essentials you might need from a budget-priced TV. Of course, there's a 4K resolution which is always welcomed. There's also HDR support, so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast than usual. An LED-backlit LCD screen further helps matters with reliable and long-lasting LED lighting.

Read more
You can buy a 65-inch QLED 4K TV for under $500 right now
vizio 65 inch m series p quantum 4k tv amazon deal 55 2 768x768

Ten years ago, 4K was all the rage. These days, every TV on the market is 4K. The next step up is QLED, and that technology is quickly becoming cheaper too. Of course, awesome 4K TV deals help, like this price cut at Walmart that brings the 65-inch Vizio M6 down to $498 from its usual $678. If you want a large QLED TV from a respected brand, this is your chance to get one for cheap. Don't let this deal pass you by.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV
If you're not familiar with Vizio smart TVs and soundbars, the M-Series is its mid-tier offering which still manages to hit relatively budget-oriented pricing by using cheap tech smartly. For example, if you aren't familiar with QLED vs. OLED, where QLED shines is being able to light each individual pixel very brightly, allowing it to recreate colors better. On the other hand, OLED TVs can switch their pixels off completely, letting you get deeper blacks, which helps with the overall contrast. While both pieces of tech have their own advantages, and while OLED might come out slightly on top for image reproduction, QLED TVs are much cheaper and offer a close enough experience that you likely won't notice unless you have the two different panels side by side.

Read more