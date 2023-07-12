 Skip to main content
This huge Bose QuietComfort 45 headphone deal is ending soon

Aaron Mamiit
By
A woman in a park wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth wireless noise canceling headphones.

There are just hours left to buy one of the many Prime Day deals still going on. One such highlight is being able to buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones for just $199, saving you $130 off the regular price of $329. It’s easily one of the best Prime day headphone deals but with Prime Day ending today, you’ve only got a matter of hours to commit to a purchase. Seriously great headphones, especially for anyone who needs good active noise-cancellation, here’s why you need them in your life. Don’t forget to hit the buy button sooner rather than later.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are included in our roundup of the best headphones as the top choice for frequent flyers because of their combination of high-quality active noise cancellation and a very comfortable fit. These are the same reasons why they’re also on our list of the best noise-canceling headphones, as their world-class ANC uses tiny microphones to measure, compare, and react to external noise by creating opposite signals to cancel them out. You’ll also have the option for the opposite — Aware Mode, which will let you hear everything that’s going on around you while listening to your music at the same time.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones offer a Bluetooth range of up to 30 feet, so you’re free to move around your home without having to take your phone with you wherever you go. They can last up to 22 hours on a single charge, and if their battery gets depleted while you’re using them, just 15 minutes of being plugged in will replenish up to 3 hours of usage. You can also personalize the Bose QuietComfort 45’s audio output with an adjustable EQ to make tweaks on bass, mid-range, and treble levels.

If you want to buy noise-canceling headphones from the ongoing Prime Day deals, the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones should be among your top choices, especially since they’re available for just $199 — much lower than their previous cheapest price this year of $238. Amazon’s $130 discount on their sticker price of $329 may not last until the end of the shopping holiday though as stocks may already be selling out, so if you want to get the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones for a bargain, you need to purchase them now.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
