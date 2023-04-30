 Skip to main content
Woot! is selling an Amazon Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote for $9

Andrew Morrisey
The Fire TV Stick 4K connected to a TV.

Even the best TVs aren’t complete without a way to access streaming services, and one of the most affordable ways to get that access is with an Amazon Fire TV Stick. You can currently grab one for just $9 at Woot!, and it even comes with a first generation Alexa Voice Remote. These are renewed devices that have been tested and verified by Amazon, which owns Woot!, though they may have some cosmetic damage. Even so, $9 is a steal for this streaming media player. Free shipping is included for Amazon Prime members.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a simple way to watch streaming services on your TV. There are more technologically advanced models out there, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but at its heart the Fire TV Stick lineup is made to make streaming service access easy. The Fire TV Stick plugs directly into your TV, and isn’t much larger than a traditional USB thumb drive. This will give you instant access to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, YouTube, Amazon Video, and more. There are over 500,000 TV episodes and movies ready to stream, and you can even watch live TV, including sports and news.

With the included Alexa Voice Remote you can easily find, launch, and control content. This makes the Amazon Fire TV Stick a great device to break I with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more. However, its smarts don’t stop there. With the Alexa Voice Remote you can even ask to play music, order a pizza, and even do some shopping. This device makes a great purchase for anyone looking to expand their home theater, or for anyone who’s looking to cut their cable TV subscription. With its ease of use and extreme portability, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is like having a TV you can take anywhere with you. It works with any HD TV and can plug in at a friend’s house, in hotels, and even dorm rooms.

A great pairing with any number of the best TVs for under $1,000, the Amazon Fire TV is just $9 at Woot! today. While these are renewed devices, you can expect to land one in pretty good shape, as everything renewed sold by Woot! is backed by Amazon’s testing and verification process.

