 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is the single best Cyber Monday TV deal I’ve found

Jennifer Allen
By
TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV sits on an entertainment center in a living room.
TCL

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals offer some of the best Cyber Monday deals around with deep discounts on a lot of highly sought after technology. For instance, right now, you can buy a TCL 65-inch Q5 Series QLED TV for just $400, saving $200 off the regular price of $600. Easily one of the best QLED TV Cyber Monday deals you can buy today, keep reading while we take you through exactly what it offers. The deal is expected to end soon so make sure you decide as quickly as possible.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch Q5 Series QLED TV

TCL is one of the best TV brands for value so you’re onto a good thing with the TCL 65-inch Q5 Series QLED TV. QLED technology provides a better image than regular LED TVs by adding a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED backlight. Those quantum dots emit their own light once exposed to light, providing a high level of efficiency. Some of the best QLED TVs are truly special with fantastic brightness often one of the key selling points for QLED TVs.

With the TCL 65-inch Q5 Series QLED TV, you also get a high brightness Direct LED backlight for enhanced bright images. There’s also Motion Rate 240 technology with MEMC Frame Insertion to provide fantastic motion clarity. For gamers, a dedicated game mode kicks in as needed with the lowest possible input lag and latency, along with up to 120 VRR for more responsive gaming. Alongside all that is the HDR Pro+ package encompassing Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG support, all providing more accurate and lifelike colors.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

Even sound is better than the average 4K TV with DTS Virtual:X support if you don’t want to use a separate soundbar. Three HDMI inputs with one eARC port makes it simple to add a soundbar at a later date if you prefer. There’s also Chromecast built-in with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant ensuring you have one of the best TVs in this price range.

The TCL 65-inch Q5 Series QLED TV usually costs $600 but today, you can buy it from Best Buy for $400 as part of its ongoing Cyber Monday deals. We can’t guarantee how long it will stay this price so if it sounds like the TV for you, buy it now before stock expires.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals: Save on 4K and 8K TVs now
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.

Samsung is one of our favorite TV brands, and it's always near the top of our best TV brands' lists in categories like OLED TVs, QLED TVs and general 4K TVs. Among Samsung's most unique offerings is The Frame, which has no real equal from any other manufacturer. Below, we've collected the best Samsung Cyber Monday deals on TVs from Samsung's own sale and other sites like Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals.
Best Samsung Cyber Monday deals on 4K TVs
4K TVs are of high quality and have been the mainstay in TVs for quite some time. Samsung makes some of the best, and they are among Samsung's most affordable offerings. Check out these Samsung 4K TV deals to snag something affordable:

43-inch Samsung Crystal UHD CU8000 —

Read more
Google Pixel Cyber Monday deals: Pixel 8, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds and more
The Google Pixel 8's screen.

There are some fantastic Cyber Monday deals on Google's popular line of Pixel devices which includes smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds. If you're looking to treat yourself to one of these, we've rounded up all the best Google Pixel deals from numerous retailers below. Stock is likely to run out fast now we're at Cyber Monday so be quick with the buy button so you don't miss out on the right deal for you.
Google Pixel Watch Cyber Monday deals

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is already out, which means the Google Pixel Watch is a prime candidate for a discount on Cyber Monday. It's still a perfectly capable smartwatch though, even with the launch of its successor, as it runs on Google's Wear OS for access to a wide range of apps and health-monitoring features on your wrist. You need to push through with your purchase as soon as possible though, as stocks are already probably running low on most Cyber Monday smartwatch deals.

Read more
Sonos Cyber Monday deals: Save on top soundbars and speakers
Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar

If you're looking for a new soundbar or Bluetooth speaker from this year's Cyber Monday deals, it's highly recommended that you check out what's available from Sonos. As one of our favorite brands, retailers are offering a wide selection of deals on cheap portable speakers, nice soundbars and full home entertainment audio systems by Sonos. Check them out below.
Best Sonos speaker Cyber Monday deals

If you're looking for Bluetooth speaker Cyber Monday deals, you can't go wrong with Sonos, which is a mainstay in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers. We've tagged the Sonos Roam as the best portable Sonos speaker, but there are other options that also offer powerful sound, water and dust resistance, and access to smart features, including support for your favorite digital assistants. We've gathered our favorite bargains right here, but since it's unclear how much time is remaining for any of these Sonos speaker Cyber Monday deals, you should proceed with the purchase immediately if one of them catches your eye.

Read more