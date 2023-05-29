 Skip to main content
This LG soundbar bundle is discounted from $800 to $281 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
LG SP8YA Soundbar.
LG

LG is a company that is often associated with TVs, but a lot of folks may not realize that they also have rather well-made soundbars as well. For example, take the LG SP8YA, a budget soundbar that gives you a couple of features you’d often find on higher-end systems, such as 4k and HDR10 passthrough. That means you can have your cake and eat it, too, since you don’t have to worry about your high-end TV not being compatible with your soundbar or having to do some complicated and tortured workaround to get them to work together.

Luckily, there are a lot of great Memorial Day sales you can take advantage of, and that includes an LGSP8YA deal that bundles in a subwoofer as well, the latter of which is essential for great home audio. In fact, the LGSP8YA is fancy enough to have Wi-Fi integration, so you can connect them to each other wirelessly, as well as Bluetooth 5.1 for a better audio streaming experience. With this bundle costing just $280, rather than the usual $800, this whopping $519 discount from Walmart will net you one of the best home audio setups you’re likely to get that won’t also burn a hole through your wallet. Be sure to pick it up while it lasts.

Why you should buy the LG SP8YA soundbar and subwoofer bundle

LG is one of the best TV brands and is known for its OLED displays, but it also has expertise in audio, as shown in the LG SP8YA soundbar, which is a 3.1.2-channel soundbar. Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains that the “3” means it has three channels — left, right, and center — and the “1” means it comes with a subwoofer. The “2,” meanwhile, means the soundbar supports Dolby Atmos with two dedicated drivers to create the surround sound effect that you’ve probably experienced in the cinema.

LG partnered with Meridian for the LG SP8YA soundbar to get it to deliver a wide soundstage with high-quality audio, and it utilizes HDMI eARC technology to be able to connect the soundbar to your TV using just one cable. Not only does this simplify the setup, but it also eliminates the clutter that’s caused by multiple wires at the back of your TV. The soundbar is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, and it also works with Google’s Chromecast and Apple’s AirPlay 2 for more ways to use it.

The LG SP8YA soundbar is a welcome addition to any living room, as it will maximize the audio output of your TV. The soundbar and subwoofer bundle is an even more tempting purchase because instead of $800, you’ll only have to pay $281 following a $519 discount from Best Buy. We don’t see TV deals and home theater deals this good too often. We’re expecting the offer to draw a lot of attention though, so if you want to get the LG SP8YA soundbar for less than half its sticker price, you need to push through with the transaction as fast as you can.

