This record breaking monitor can hit 610Hz, no really

A new monitor has apparently broken the company speed record with an eye-melting 610Hz refresh rate.

The Asus ROG XG248Q5G-P was revealed on the Taiwanese manufacturer’s social media account with the record breaking claims.

According to the company this monitor, primarily designed for eSports, can be over-clocked to hit that buttery smooth 610Hz refresh rate.

The monitor might not have a catchy name with that Asus ROG XG248Q5G-P mouthfull as a title, but it is packing some far more palatable specs.

Asus says this will come in a 24-inch Full HD display format with a “Super” TN panel that offers an ultra fast 0.1ms response time.

While this can be overclocked to 610Hz the standard operating rate is 240Hz, still plenty fast then.

Overclocking means you can pick to either pump that refresh rate up to 480Hz or 610Hz as required.

Connectivity is decent with options to connect using the HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and a standard audio jack.

When it comes to gaming this monitor is built to purpose with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for variable refresh rates.

Color coverage is also good with 90 percent DCI-P3 covered here.

The technology keeps coming from Asus with the use of the company’s dual backlight tech to reduce motion blur and boost brightness.

This being a ROG model means it will also come sporting exclusive AI features, with an onscreen crosshair and dynamically enhanced shadow detail for better visibility in competitive gaming.

The Asus ROG XG248Q5G-P is expected to begin shipping next month with a price of 7,999 RMB, which is around $1,100. However, it is not clear if this will ship to international markets at this point.

How can I use all that speed?

The heady heights that a 610Hz refresh rate offer may not be reached by many games. For a start it will require a very powerful machine to produce a gaming experience that’s so fast and smooth.

Then there’s the matter of finding a game capable of hitting that sort of level.

At time of publishing Doom Eternal, running on the id Tech7 engine, is very scalable and could be on option to try pushing this monitor to its limits.