 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

This record breaking monitor can hit 610Hz, no really

By
Asus ROG XG248Q5G-P
Asus / Asus

A new monitor has apparently broken the company speed record with an eye-melting 610Hz refresh rate.

The Asus ROG XG248Q5G-P was revealed on the Taiwanese manufacturer’s social media account with the record breaking claims.

Recommended Videos

According to the company this monitor, primarily designed for eSports, can be over-clocked to hit that buttery smooth 610Hz refresh rate.

Related

The monitor might not have a catchy name with that Asus ROG XG248Q5G-P mouthfull as a title, but it is packing some far more palatable specs.

Asus says this will come in a 24-inch Full HD display format with a “Super” TN panel that offers an ultra fast 0.1ms response time.

While this can be overclocked to 610Hz the standard operating rate is 240Hz, still plenty fast then.

Overclocking means you can pick to either pump that refresh rate up to 480Hz or 610Hz as required.

Connectivity is decent with options to connect using the HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and a standard audio jack.

When it comes to gaming this monitor is built to purpose with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for variable refresh rates.

Color coverage is also good with 90 percent DCI-P3 covered here.

The technology keeps coming from Asus with the use of the company’s dual backlight tech to reduce motion blur and boost brightness.

This being a ROG model means it will also come sporting exclusive AI features, with an onscreen crosshair and dynamically enhanced shadow detail for better visibility in competitive gaming.

The Asus ROG XG248Q5G-P is expected to begin shipping next month with a price of 7,999 RMB, which is around $1,100. However, it is not clear if this will ship to international markets at this point.

How can I use all that speed?

The heady heights that a 610Hz refresh rate offer may not be reached by many games. For a start it will require a very powerful machine to produce a gaming experience that’s so fast and smooth.

Then there’s the matter of finding a game capable of hitting that sort of level.

At time of publishing Doom Eternal, running on the id Tech7 engine, is very scalable and could be on option to try pushing this monitor to its limits.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
Samsung’s pair of new gaming monitors includes a 500Hz OLED
Fortnite running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 at CES 2024.

If you thought CES 2025 wouldn't be exciting for OLED gaming monitors, you're wrong. Samsung is already setting the stage for the show with a pair of new OLED gaming monitors under its Odyssey brand, one of which takes the display tech to places it's never gone before with a blistering 500Hz refresh rate.

The Odyssey OLED G6 is a new 27-inch 1440p QD-OLED offering from Samsung that can reach 500Hz, which is a massive leap forward for OLED displays. Last year, we saw monitors like the Alienware 27 QD-OLED that could clear 360Hz at 1440p, as well as dual refresh rate displays like the LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED that could reach 480Hz at 1080p. With Samsung's new display, you have can have your cake and eat it, too -- you get a full 1440p resolution and that insane 500Hz refresh rate.

Read more
Samsung blew me away with its 3D gaming monitor prototype last year — now, it’s a real product
Lies of P on Samsung's glasses-free 3D gaming monitor at CES 2024.

Flash back almost exactly a year to the day. I was sitting in a half-built demo area playing on a Samsung prototype gaming monitor. The company had loaded up Lies of P -- one of my favorite games of last year -- and I was proceeding through a midgame Mad Clown Puppet mini-boss. It wasn't just standard gameplay, though. It was glasses-free 3D, and it worked well enough that I was able to play a game as difficult as Lies of P amid construction noise and blinding lights without breaking a sweat.

At CES 2025, Samsung is turning that prototype into a real product with the Odyssey 3D.

Read more
I’ve been gaming on a 27-inch 4K OLED monitor for the past week, and it’s glorious
Path of Exile 2 running on an Asus gaming monitor.

A 27-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor is a big deal. Samsung just announced its own version, and we'll likely see more at CES. Based on what Asus has told me, I'm one of only a few reviewers who've been gaming on one of these new monitors for the past week or so. I’m talking about the Asus ROG Swift PG27UCDM, and the sharpness it brings is incredible to play on.

But before I continue gushing -- a caveat.

Read more