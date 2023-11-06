Best Buy has truly thrown itself into the early Black Friday deals season with some great TV deals. In particular, this is the ideal time to buy a new OLED TV with some massive discounts going on. We’ve picked out three of the best with each being an ideal addition to your living room. Keep reading while we take you through our recommendations so you know what to buy this sales season.

LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED TV — $550, was $1,300

As one of the best TV brands, you can trust in LG including with its A2 series of TVs. The LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED TV is a bargain at this price. Its OLED technology means that you can enjoy the benefits of self-lit pixels with each pixel independently lighting up as needed so you get perfect blacks and vibrant colors all on the same scene. Adding further depth is technology like AI Picture Pro 4K which automatically enhances contrast and resolution with AI 4K upscaling and AI Tone Mapping. There’s also 100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity, along with a dedicated Filmmaker Mode which has Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support. Even the operating system is easy to navigate making this a must-own at this price.

LG 65-inch B3 Series OLED TV — $1,300, was $2,000

While not quite one of the best TVs, the LG 65-inch B3 Series OLED TV has a lot of the best in-class features you could want. It has all the benefits of self-lit pixels with its dedicated Filmmaker Mode ensuring you see movies just how the director intended for you to see them. There’s Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for the finer details in life. Also, LG’s a7 AI processor Gen6 means that it can use AI to detect what you’re watching before automatically improving the picture and sound quality. WebOS 23 is a dream to use while the LG Magic Remote is so much easier to navigate with than your average TV remote.

Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A75L OLED TV — $1,600, was $1,900

Sure to be one of the best OLED TVs for many people, the Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A75L OLED TV is packed with features to ensure tremendous picture quality. It uses Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR to offer a wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors, and high peak brightness. Alongside that is XR OLED Contrast Pro and XR Triluminos to ensure everything looks gorgeous. There’s also blur-free picture quality with XR OLED Motion and fantastic upscaling of non-4K content. PlayStation 5 owners benefit from even more thanks to Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, while there’s support for Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated, and much more. Even sound is superior courtesy of Acoustic Surface Audio, Dolby Atmos, and Acoustic Center Sync which pairs up with Sony soundbars.

