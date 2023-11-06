 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I found 3 OLED TVs under $1,500 in the early Black Friday sales

Jennifer Allen
By

Best Buy has truly thrown itself into the early Black Friday deals season with some great TV deals. In particular, this is the ideal time to buy a new OLED TV with some massive discounts going on. We’ve picked out three of the best with each being an ideal addition to your living room. Keep reading while we take you through our recommendations so you know what to buy this sales season.

LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED TV — $550, was $1,300

The LG A2 placed in a living room environment.
LG

As one of the best TV brands, you can trust in LG including with its A2 series of TVs. The LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED TV is a bargain at this price. Its OLED technology means that you can enjoy the benefits of self-lit pixels with each pixel independently lighting up as needed so you get perfect blacks and vibrant colors all on the same scene. Adding further depth is technology like AI Picture Pro 4K which automatically enhances contrast and resolution with AI 4K upscaling and AI Tone Mapping. There’s also 100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity, along with a dedicated Filmmaker Mode which has Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support. Even the operating system is easy to navigate making this a must-own at this price.

LG 65-inch B3 Series OLED TV — $1,300, was $2,000

The LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.
LG

While not quite one of the best TVs, the LG 65-inch B3 Series OLED TV has a lot of the best in-class features you could want. It has all the benefits of self-lit pixels with its dedicated Filmmaker Mode ensuring you see movies just how the director intended for you to see them. There’s Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for the finer details in life. Also, LG’s a7 AI processor Gen6 means that it can use AI to detect what you’re watching before automatically improving the picture and sound quality. WebOS 23 is a dream to use while the LG Magic Remote is so much easier to navigate with than your average TV remote.

Related

Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A75L OLED TV — $1,600, was $1,900

Sony Bravia A75L OLED 4K TV.
Sony

Sure to be one of the best OLED TVs for many people, the Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A75L OLED TV is packed with features to ensure tremendous picture quality. It uses Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR to offer a wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors, and high peak brightness. Alongside that is XR OLED Contrast Pro and XR Triluminos to ensure everything looks gorgeous. There’s also blur-free picture quality with XR OLED Motion and fantastic upscaling of non-4K content. PlayStation 5 owners benefit from even more thanks to Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, while there’s support for Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated, and much more. Even sound is superior courtesy of Acoustic Surface Audio, Dolby Atmos, and Acoustic Center Sync which pairs up with Sony soundbars.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This is your chance to get a 50-inch 4K TV for only $200
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

If you’re looking for one of the best TVs under $500, you should take a look at the 50-inch Insignia F30 4K Fire TV. It comes in at well under that price point, as today it’s marked all the way down to just $200 at Best Buy. This is a savings of $100, as it would regularly set you back $300. It also comes with some enticing freebies. With a purchase of this TV you’ll get three free months of Apple TV+, a free month of FuboTV, and four months of SiriusXM.

Why you should buy the Insignia 50-inch F30 4K Fire TV
Whether upgrading your home theater or building one from scratch, a 50-inch TV is a good size for almost any space, and the Insignia F30 4K Smart TV has a lot to offer on the stat sheet. Like all of the best TVs, it presents your favorite content in 4K resolution, and it’s even able to upscale older content into the 4K as you watch. HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharp contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals, which makes this TV a great option for gamers.

Read more
This 50-inch QLED TV just had its price slashed to $250
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

You probably never imagined that you can get a 50-inch QLED TV for just $250, but that's all you'll have to pay for the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV if you purchase it from Best Buy right now due to a $150 discount on its original price of $400. We don't think it's going to stay this cheap for long though, as stocks are probably already flying off the shelves. Add it to your cart and check out immediately, or else you may miss one of the most affordable QLED TV deals in the market right now.

Why you should buy the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV
The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV features QLED technology behind its 50-inch screen -- a layer of quantum dots that supercharges color. Combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution, you'll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies with lifelike details, while the TV's support for the most advanced HDR formats and DTS Virtual: X will further elevate picture and sound quality to cinematic levels. Between QLED and OLED TVs, you'll want a QLED TV like the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV if you want unparalleled brightness, a longer life span for your TV, and no risk of getting a screen burn-in.

Read more
All of these soundbars are discounted right now, from just $50
A LG soundbar in a living room under a TV.

Best Buy has early Black Friday deals going on right now and that includes some fantastic soundbar deals, even a few as cheap as $50. With big brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony all catered for, there's something here for every budget and requirement. Crucially, there are over 200 different soundbars on sale meaning it's a smart move to hit the button below and see exactly what's out there for yourself. However, if you want a little guidance beforehand, just keep reading. We'll take you through some of our favorites to give you some insight.

What to shop for in the Best Buy Black Friday soundbar sale
If you haven't got the budget for one of the best soundbars but you do want to upgrade your audio a little, check out the

Read more