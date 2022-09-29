Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Behold, week four of the 2022 season, and the third installment of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. The Miami Dolphins have traveled to Cincinnati for the game, which in and of itself should be pretty good, given that Joe Burrow & Co. are looking to keep Miami from staying perfect at 4-0.

The football is important, no doubt. But what many of us are wondering is whether the Amazon Prime Video stream of the game will actually, ya know, work this week. The first two editions of Thursday Night Football were plagued with streaming issues, with the resolutions often dropping to something more like “sub-standard resolution” and pixelated, basically rendering the game unwatchable.

And unlike in previous years, Amazon Prime Video is now the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football. It’s handling the game from start to finish, from the production of the game itself to the distribution. (It is, however, also on the five-dollar-a-month NFL+ service.) If you’ve got an Amazon Prime membership, you’re good to go. Just fire up the Prime Video app on your favorite device — be it a TV, phone, tablet or whatever — then cross your fingers, perhaps.

NFL execs were quick to acknowledge the streaming issues after the first game on September 15, saying they expected them “to be less of a thing” going forward. But that didn’t happen a week later, when the Steelers took on the Browns. All that said, the first TNF stream — warts and all — still brought in more than 15 million viewers across all platforms, which is really good, all things considered.

So, we’ll just have to see.

Back to the football, though. The 3-0 Dolphins are coming off that wild 21-19 win Sunday over the Buffalo Bills. Surely, that has them jazzed up. Same, too, for the reports that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to start, nevermind the back and ankle injuries suffered on Sunday. On the other side of the field, the Bengals routed the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday for their first win.

The bookmakers have the Dolphins at +4 for the game, with the over-under at 48.5.

Thursday night’s game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET, or 5:15 p.m. PT.

