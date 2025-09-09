 Skip to main content
Exclusive: Tivoli’s made a streaming-savvy wi-fi radio for Apple and Android fans

Music streaming hasn't killed the radio star, at least not on the Model One Digital Gen 3

By
Tivoli Model One Digital Gen 3
Tivoli

Legendary radio brand Tivoli has blessed one of its most legendary tabletop radios with a thorough makeover for its third-gen outing, kitting it out with a fresh look and network streaming technology that will appeal to both Android and iOS users.

Indeed, while many desktop radios and smart speakers tend to opt for AirPlay 2 or Google Cast, Digital Trends can exclusively reveal the American company’s brand-new Model One Digital Gen 3 ($349.99) is about as streaming agnostic as they come, supporting both Apple and Google platforms, in addition to Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Bluetooth 5.2. 

That gives owners super easy access to a range of music streaming services, including Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and Deezer.

Of course, AirPlay and Google Cast support is also a gateway to hooking up multiple speakers together in your home, although you should know that multi-room functionality isn’t compatible with the company’s older, first-gen ART series radios, such as the ART Model One Digital.

Naturally for such a product, internet radio is a given, as are FM and DAB stations. You even get an aux input to plug in legacy devices, so it’s hard to knock the new wi-fi radio on the features front.

A striking new look

It is still a gorgeous little device, too, only this time its predecessor’s Scandi-style fabric-featuring front has been swapped out for a more visually striking brushed metal grille surrounded by walnut casing, in a choice of walnut and gold (pictured top), white and silver (below), or all-black finishes.

Tivoli fans will recognize this newly adopted design language from the brand’s recent Model Two Digital and Boutique speakers.

Black Tivoli Model One Digital Gen 3 radio on a white background
Tivoli

That modern design invites not only the eyes but also the hands, with that rotating ring around the bold text display actually operating as a neat, tactile control knob for playback and source selection. A handheld remote is also supplied in the box, although it’s arguably the least attractive control option considering the on-unit knobs and the mobile-controlled streaming integration on offer.

Tivoli has put its engineers to work on under-the-hood improvements, too, promising room-filling sound from a newly engineered full-range driver, which is driven by a 45W Class AB amplifier – decent considering the radio’s modest size and price – and is supposedly capable of delivering a broader frequency response (0-20kHz) than the second-gen model.

I was a big fan of the Model One Digital Gen 2 as a modern, compact and easy-to-use radio when it was released a few years ago – it looked good, sounded good, and ultimately showed that the desktop radio was still relevant in today’s streaming service-dominant world.

If this new-and-improved third-gen version performs just as well, mark my words that there remains plenty of life in the humble radio yet.

Becky Roberts
Becky Roberts
AV Contributor
Becky has been a consumer technology journalist for 12 years and specializes in everything hi-fi, audio and AV.
