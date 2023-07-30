 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy just discounted this 50-inch 4K TV from $380 to $250

Albert Bassili
By
Toshiba M-Series 4K Fire TV.
Toshiba

Finding a great cheap TV isn’t always easy, especially with so many choices that tend to sacrifice features for the price. The Toshiba C350 Series does a reasonably good balancing act, and while it’s not going to be the best TV out there, it has more features than you would expect on a TV that goes for $380. Luckily, Best Buy has a great deal on it right now, bringing that price tag down to a much more impressive $250, making this 55-inch 4K TV an excellent deal.

Why you should buy the Toshiba 50-inch C350 Series 4K TV

The C350 series is built around Amazon’s Fire TV platform, and if you’ve been using any of the Fire TV sticks, then you’re probably already familiar with the platform. If not, we’re happy to tell you that Fire TV is on roughly the same level as Roku and Android TV and is a great option if you’re already in the Amazon ecosystem. That’s especially the case if you have something like a Ring Video Doorbell since you can get a feed of the camera on your TV directly, so you don’t have to pull out your phone, which is a pretty neat feature.

In terms of specs, you get Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K, which helps create better 4K images, while the included Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 help with some excellent contrast. Sadly, it doesn’t come with HLG or HDR10+, but that’s not a deal breaker at these prices, and if you don’t watch sports, HLG won’t be useful to you anyway. As for gamers out there hoping to play at 120Hz, we’re sad to say that the base refresh on the C350 is 60Hz, which isn’t actually that bad, considering most console games nowadays tend to target that refresh rate. Not only that, but the TV also has an auto-low latency game mode to help reduce input lag, which is a big help.

Related

Overall, the C350 is a great 55-inch TV with many reasonably good features for the usual $380, and an excellent bargain when you include the sale from Best Buy, bringing it down to $250. Of course, it’s always worth checking out some other TV deals in case you want something a bit more powerful.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best back-to-school TV deals: Get a 50-inch 4K TV for under $200
Playing video games on the LG B2 4K OLED Smart TV.

There are some extra special TV deals around right now thanks to the back-to-school sales that are unfolding. With plenty of deep discounts around, whether you're looking for the cheapest TV possible or a high-end investment for your living room, we've got something for you here. Read on while we take you through the best back-to-school TV deals around today.
Toshiba 32-inch HD TV -- $110, was $160

If you don't feel 4K is necessary for your situation or you're just trying to keep costs down, consider the Toshiba 32-inch HD TV. It's cheap and functional. It has a traditional HD resolution but it also adds on Fire TV built-in to the TV so you can easily check out all your favorite streaming channels and apps. There's Alexa support too so you can use the voice remote to issue commands rather than typing anything in. There's also Motion Rate 120 technology to keep scrolling nice and smooth.

Read more
Don’t miss: Best Buy just knocked $500 off this 85-inch 4K TV
TCL S Class S4 LED 4K TV.

One of the best TV deals at the moment is perfect if you want a huge TV in your living room. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the 85-inch TCL S4 S-Class 4K TV for $900 saving a huge $500 off the usual price of $1,400. It's a force to be reckoned with for anyone that wants a home cinema style experience. Let's take a deeper look at it before you dive into the $500 saving.

Why you should buy the 85-inch TCL S4 S-Class 4K TV
TCL is one of the best TV brands for value and the 85-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV is a good example of that. It's huge. Before you consider buying it, it's worth considering what size of TV you actually need. This one needs a lot of room but it looks pretty good for the price. Besides the vast 4K screen, it also has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG so it looks great. You can expect better contrast, more accurate colors, and finer details than with other TVs.

Read more
This 75-inch 4K TV is under $600 at Best Buy, and we can’t believe it
Toshiba M-Series 4K Fire TV.

If you're looking for great value TV deals, look no further than Best Buy. Right now, you can buy a huge Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV for $570 saving $230 off the regular price of $800. While it might not be a big name TV brand, it is a huge TV for a great price and it's packed with more features than you would think. If you're keen to learn more, take a look below at what we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV
Toshiba may not feature in our look at the best TV brands but it's been around for a long while and you can trust it. With the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV, you get the obvious stuff like a 75-inch screen and 4K resolution but you also get more than you'd expect in this price range. The TV also has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so that the image quality is even better. There's also Color Remaster technology so that the regional color of an image is restored to look as natural as possible. Much of that is thanks to Toshiba's Regza Engine 4K which helps upgrade picture quality as you watch.

Read more