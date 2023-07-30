Finding a great cheap TV isn’t always easy, especially with so many choices that tend to sacrifice features for the price. The Toshiba C350 Series does a reasonably good balancing act, and while it’s not going to be the best TV out there, it has more features than you would expect on a TV that goes for $380. Luckily, Best Buy has a great deal on it right now, bringing that price tag down to a much more impressive $250, making this 55-inch 4K TV an excellent deal.

Why you should buy the Toshiba 50-inch C350 Series 4K TV

The C350 series is built around Amazon’s Fire TV platform, and if you’ve been using any of the Fire TV sticks, then you’re probably already familiar with the platform. If not, we’re happy to tell you that Fire TV is on roughly the same level as Roku and Android TV and is a great option if you’re already in the Amazon ecosystem. That’s especially the case if you have something like a Ring Video Doorbell since you can get a feed of the camera on your TV directly, so you don’t have to pull out your phone, which is a pretty neat feature.

In terms of specs, you get Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K, which helps create better 4K images, while the included Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 help with some excellent contrast. Sadly, it doesn’t come with HLG or HDR10+, but that’s not a deal breaker at these prices, and if you don’t watch sports, HLG won’t be useful to you anyway. As for gamers out there hoping to play at 120Hz, we’re sad to say that the base refresh on the C350 is 60Hz, which isn’t actually that bad, considering most console games nowadays tend to target that refresh rate. Not only that, but the TV also has an auto-low latency game mode to help reduce input lag, which is a big help.

Overall, the C350 is a great 55-inch TV with many reasonably good features for the usual $380, and an excellent bargain when you include the sale from Best Buy, bringing it down to $250. Of course, it’s always worth checking out some other TV deals in case you want something a bit more powerful.

