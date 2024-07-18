 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon is selling this 55-inch 4K TV for $250 the day after Prime Day

By
The Toshiba 65-inch C350 Series LED 4K Fire TV on a white background.
Toshiba

This year’s Prime Day deals are officially over, but there are some discounts that are still lingering, including $120 in savings for the 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV. From its original price of $370, it’s still down to a more affordable $250 from Amazon. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer as it may be a mistake, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV

First and foremost, you’re going to have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy to check if you have enough space for a 55-inch screen, especially if you’ll be upgrading from a smaller TV. If you do, installing the Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV won’t make you feel like you’re settling for a budget-friendly TV because it’s packed with features that you’d find in the best TVs, including 4K Ultra HD resolution for crisp and clear visuals, and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for a cinematic experience. The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV also offers an auto low latency game mode that significantly reduces input lag from your controllers to the screen.

The 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV is a smart TV that’s powered by the Amazon Fire TV platform, which not only gives you access to all of the top streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, but also lets you use voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa through the included Alexa Voice Remote for functions like searching for content and controlling playback.

Some of the most attractive Prime Day TV deals are still online, such as Amazon’s $120 discount for the 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $250 from its original price of $370. This is the perfect choice for a new TV if you’re on a tight budget, but you need to act fast if you want to pocket the savings. There’s a chance that this offer for the 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV suddenly disappears, so we highly recommend pushing through with the transaction right now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Prime Day projector deals: from $57 to $3,000
Best Prime Day Deals Projectors

While there are a lot of great Prime Day TV deals you can check out, larger TVs are still massively expensive, especially if you're going for size above 70 or 80 inches. Luckily, projectors are a great way to get a bigger screen without spending thousands and thousands of dollars, especially with the great Prime Day deals that are floating around right now. So, whether you want something to take on a picnic and live TV stream or as a TV replacement, we've collected some of our favorite projector deals for you below.

Best Prime Day projector deals

Read more
LG cut the price of the 55-inch C4 OLED TV by $500 for Prime Day
LG C4 OLED

Whenever we see a deal on an LG OLED promo, we get a little extra excited. For years, LG has produced some of the best OLED TVs on the market, and 2024 models have been available for some time now. One of the best markdowns we’ve seen is actually straight from LG, and it’s for one of the best sets of 2024. It just so happens to be one of the best Prime Day TV deals too! For a limited time, you can take home the LG 55-inch C4 Series OLED for only $1,500. Normally priced at $2,000, you can put that $500 you saved toward one of the best Prime Day soundbar deals we dug up!

 
Why you should buy the LG C4 Series OLED
LG’s OLED TVs have been gathering awards, industry praise, and excellent word-of-mouth for over a decade, and the C4 Series OLED is the latest addition to the fanfare. For those unaware, OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diodes, which is fancy way of saying the C4 doesn’t have LED backlights. Instead, each of the 8.3 million pixels are totally self-emissive, meaning they can individually be turned on or off. This is why LG OLEDs can achieve the inky black levels once associated with plasma TVs.

Read more
55-inch TV Prime Day deals: 4K TVs starting at $210
Best Prime Day Deals 55-inch TVs

Prime Day deals have brought with them some impressive Prime Day TV deals, which is great news if you're looking to upgrade your home theater. And while there are plenty of 65-inch TV Prime Day deals, 70-inch TV Prime Day deals, 75-inch TV Prime Day deals, and even 86-inch TV Prime Day deals to shop, not everyone needs a TV so large. That's why we've rounded up all of the best 55-inch TV Prime Day deals below, and why we've even chosen one of them to call the best. Among them you'll find plenty of savings from some of the best TV brands so read onward for all of the details, and don't hesitate to make a purchase as inventories are likely running low and there's no telling exactly when the clock on these deals will run out.

Best 55-inch TV Prime Day deal
Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV -- $230, was $350

Read more