Amazon is selling this 55-inch 4K TV for $250 the day after Prime Day

This year’s Prime Day deals are officially over, but there are some discounts that are still lingering, including $120 in savings for the 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV. From its original price of $370, it’s still down to a more affordable $250 from Amazon. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer as it may be a mistake, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV

First and foremost, you’re going to have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy to check if you have enough space for a 55-inch screen, especially if you’ll be upgrading from a smaller TV. If you do, installing the Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV won’t make you feel like you’re settling for a budget-friendly TV because it’s packed with features that you’d find in the best TVs, including 4K Ultra HD resolution for crisp and clear visuals, and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for a cinematic experience. The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV also offers an auto low latency game mode that significantly reduces input lag from your controllers to the screen.

The 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV is a smart TV that’s powered by the Amazon Fire TV platform, which not only gives you access to all of the top streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, but also lets you use voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa through the included Alexa Voice Remote for functions like searching for content and controlling playback.

