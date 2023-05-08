Hurry and bag this 65-inch 4K TV for $380 at Best Buy today

As you can see from our guides on the best TV deals, top Best Buy TV deals, or even the best 8K TV deals, there is no shortage of options and discounts. But sometimes a deal comes in so fast, with the potential to sell out just as fast, that we need to call it out separately. That is precisely the case with Best Buy’s current discount on the 65-inch Toshiba C350 4K TV. Normally $600, you can get it right now for just $380, which is a total savings of $220 on an already, exceptionally-priced modern TV. It also has the Fire TV streaming platform built-in so you can start watching your favorite movies and shows almost as soon as you take it out of the box. Hurry, this deal is already unavailable in some areas and selling out fast, all over.

Why You Should Buy the 65-inch Toshiba C350 4K TV

These days, you really can’t get by without having a streaming device or streaming platform to rely on, whether you want to watch Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, or even something like FuboTV. This Toshiba Smart Fire TV includes Amazon’s Fire TV streaming platform built-in. You’ll get instant access to all of your favorite streaming apps, movies, and shows, provided you connect the TV to your home WiFi. Fire TV also includes support for Alexa, Amazon’s smart voice assistant, which you can use to search for new content, control media playback, and interact with connected smart home devices like a series of smart lights, switches, or a smart doorbell.

As for this Toshiba, TV, besides being a beautiful 65-inch LED UHD panel, it supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, has a bezel-less design for more screen real estate, better immersion, and a host of additional features. The Regza Engine 4K upscales content for stunning picture quality, regardless of how old the content is you’re watching. An auto-latency game mode makes playing your favorite titles better, with more fluid motion onscreen.

Apple Airplay is built-in, as well, so you can stream content from your iOS devices right to the TV. That makes it an excellent choice if you want to share home movies and photos with friends or family who are visiting.

This TV is discounted, yes, but it also comes with several offers through Best Buy that make it a more lucrative choice. You’ll get three months of Apple TV+ — for new or returning subscribers — four months of Amazon Music Unlimited — new subscribers only — and 30 days of FuboTV entirely free — new subscribers only. On top of all of that, the TV is discounted by $200, down to $380 total instead of its usual $600 price tag. Hurry, the deal selling out super fast.

