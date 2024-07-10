 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get a 75-inch TV for under $500 in early Prime Day deals

By
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.
Toshiba

For those who are thinking about getting a massive TV for their living room, you should know that Prime Day deals are already available — and not just from Amazon, as other retailers are also looking to take advantage of the shopping event. One of them is Best Buy, which is offering the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for only $450 following a $200 discount on its original price of $650. We’re not sure if the savings will still be around once Prime Day 4K TV deals officially launch, so if you’re interested in this bargain, we recommend pushing through with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV

The 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV is powered by the brand’s Regza Engine 4K, which enables amazing picture quality with sharp details and vivid colors through 4K Ultra HD resolution. The TV also supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, bringing the image and audio technology that you usually experience in cinemas into your home theater setup. However, you’re going to have to consult our guide on how to figure out what size TV you should buy to make sure that you have enough space for this gigantic screen.

Like all of the best TVs, the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV is a smart TV that’s powered by Amazon’s Fire TV. Not only does the platform provide access to popular streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, but it will also let you use voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa and the included Alexa Voice Remote. The TV also works with Apple AirPlay, so you can share videos, photos, and music from your Apple device to the 75-inch screen.

You probably didn’t think you could find TV deals for 75-inch screens under than $500, but here’s one from Best Buy — the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for just $450 instead of $650, for savings of $200. As an early Prime Day deal, we think it’s going to attract a lot of attention from shoppers, which means it may no longer be available once the shopping event starts. Don’t wait and see because you’ll risk missing out on this bargain, so you should complete your transaction for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV as soon as you can.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Beats Solo 3 headphones are on sale in early Prime Day deals
The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones on top of a table.

The world has moved on to the Beats Solo 4, and that means great deals on the Beats Solo 3 are here. As part of early Prime Day headphones deals, you can save $60 on the Beats Solo 3 from Walmart. They're trying to get ahead of the game, getting your dollars now before all of the Prime Day deals begin and in this case we think it is worth it. Just tap the button below to get your Beats Solo 3 for just $119, down quite a lot from the usual $179. Or, keep reading to see why these headphones (at this price) are still worth it in 2024.

Why you should buy the Beats Solo 3
It may sound odd, but the best place to start with the Beats Solo 3 is the Beats Solo 4. As stated in our Beats Solo 4 review, the Beats Solo 4 are "a gentle evolution of the Solo 3 Wireless, and not a raucous revolution. The shape, the design, the controls — even the price — all remain untouched." Now, adding future clarification, we can see that the are still $199 today. The price is not the same. As a result, you are getting headphones that are older, sure, but also $80 cheaper than very similarly designed modern headphones.

Read more
Best Walmart TV deals: 43-inch 4K TV for $178 and more
lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

There are a lot of TV deals going on following the 4th of July sales, and some good places to track them down are among the current Amazon TV deals and Best Buy TV deals. But Walmart is another retailer out there with some great TV deals to shop and among them you’ll find some great 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and even 85-inch TV deals. If you’re hoping to land a TV by one of the best TV brands there’s plenty to choose from at Walmart as well. Below we’ve rounded up all of the best Walmart TV deals to shop right now. Read onward for the details, and for a little information on which Walmart TV deal may be best for you to consider.
onn. 43-inch 4K Roku TV — $178, was $198

One of the premiere features of a Roku TV is the simplicity of its user interface and the convenience it’s able to bring to both your home theater and the content you watch on it. With all of the features of a smart TV bundled into it, this onn. 43-inch 4K TV is always ready and waiting with instant access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. And because it’s a Roku TV it conveniently presents your favorite content through your own customizable Home Screen. The TV’s smarts also include smart home readiness, as the onn. 55-inch 4K Roku TV works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

Read more
The 77-inch LG C3 OLED TV has a $1,500 discount for the 4th of July
LG C3 OLED

One of our favorite LG TVs, and a customer favorite, has a big 4th of July deal going on right now. It's the large, 77 inch version of the LG C3 OLED TV, and right now you can get it for just $1,997, down over $1,500 from its usual $3,500 price point. It's one of the best 4th of July TV deals going on right now and it can be yours if you tap the button below. Or, keep reading to see why you should pick up this TV, as well as why both reviewers and average customers like it.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG C3 OLED TV
The LG C3 OLED TV is a powerful TV with the powerful a9 AI Processor Gen6 for optimized settings with minimal personal input. This TV is ready for casual viewing, intense movie watching with Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode, and gaming with its 0.1ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate.

Read more