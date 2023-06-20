 Skip to main content
Best Buy’s deal of the day is a top-rated 75-inch 4K TV for $550

Jennifer Allen
By
Toshiba C350 Series Smart Fire TV 4K
Amazon

TV deals tend to be varied and fascinating depending on what you need. Right now, the highlight seems to be at Best Buy with the 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K TV. Usually priced at $800, it’s down to $550 thanks to a $250 price cut. While Toshiba might not be a name you instantly seek out, it’s very highly rated at Best Buy with an average rating of 4.6 across nearly 500 reviews. Keen to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K TV

Toshiba has been making TVs for a long time even if it doesn’t feature on our look at the best TV brands. It’s still a dependable brand as demonstrated here. This TV offers a bunch of great features. That includes Toshiba’s high-performance 4K engine — the Regza Engine 4K — which provides great picture quality at all times. There’s also support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 just like some of the best TVs offer. For gamers, a dedicated automatic low-latency game mode ensures that input lag is significantly improved when needed.

For sound, you also get the benefits of DTS Virtual:X for a great post-processing package and immersive experience. Alexa support means no need to grab the remote for any of these features either. That all sounds great in theory so it’s reassuring to see excellent reviews at Best Buy. One reviewer called it a “must buy” with many others referring to it as “great” or “excellent”. The only weak point that anyone mentioned? The remote could be better. Other than that, you have a great TV with a huge 75-inch display while paying a lot less than you’d anticipate for the privilege. It even has Fire TV built-in so you don’t need to add a streaming device and it’s super easy to use.

Usually priced at $800, the 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K TV is down to $550 at Best Buy right now. With a sizeable saving of $250, this is the ideal time to buy a big TV for a lot less than you might expect to ordinarily pay. Snap it up today before the deal ends very soon.

