 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Super Bowl is right around the corner, and this 75-inch TV is $540

Victoria Garcia
By
Toshiba

Grab your friends, your favorite beer and this brand new television to make this year’s Super Bowl the most special yet. Right now, Amazon is offering a great deal on the Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series TV that will make your viewing experience that much better. For $540, you can get this 4K smart television that brings all of your streaming channels together. If you’ve been looking to add a 4K television to your home, now is the best opportunity.

Why you should buy the Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series TV

This television is an absolute entertainment powerhouse. Of course it is great for watching sports, but it is also ideal for movies and television shows with its Regza Engine 4K technology, Toshiba’s high-performance 4K engine that delivers stunning picture quality. Combine that with the ultra-essential PQ technology and high-quality LCD Panel, and you’ll get breathtaking picture quality no matter what you are watching. The Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series TV you will get a full, immersive experience that is similar to a theater with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, which offers the same image technology from the cinemas, but right in your own home. It delivers unparalleled images and sound that will make you feel like you took a trip to the movie theater.

Powered by Amazon Fire TV, this television can connect to any HD antenna and uses Alexa to help you find your next binge-worthy show. If you want to use this TV for gaming, no problem. You can enjoy a better gaming experience with the device’s auto low latency game mode which significantly improves input lag so that your commands from the controller are immediately seen on the screen. What’s better than that?

Related

This television is better for larger living rooms or dens where the sound and picture quality can work its magic. If you have been wanting to upgrade to a larger screen, this might be one of the best 75-inch TV deals out there right now. For $540 you can make all of your viewing experiences ten times better by also saving some money. Don’t wait because this deal won’t last forever.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that loves a good deal. She writes about everything from beauty and fashion…
Get this 50-inch 4K TV for $230 in Amazon’s end-of-year sale
Insignia F30 TV on a TV stand in a living room.

For those who aren't done with their holiday shopping, you still have the chance at fantastic discounts from the year-end sales of retailers like Amazon. If you want a cheap upgrade for your home theater setup, you should take a look at the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, which will be yours for a very cheap $230. The $70 discount on its original price of $300 may not last through the New Year though, so there's not much time to think about it if you're interested. You should buy the 4K TV now if you want to make sure that you pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is a budget option, but it will let you watch your favorite streaming shows and movies on its 50-inch display at 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors. The 4K TV also offers DTS Studio Sound, which creates realistic and immersive audio that will make you feel like you're in the middle of all the action.

Read more
This 50-inch VIZIO V-Series Makes for the perfect smart TV for the holidays [Sponsored]
VIZIO V505-J V-Series 4K UHD smart TV for holiday sale

The big sale events like Black Friday and Cyber Week may be over, but that doesn't mean all of the deals and discounts have stopped, especially for the holidays. Take the 50-inch Vizio V505-J V-Series 4K smart TV, for example. It's an excellent option for content enthusiasts that Walmart has discounted by $71 right now, making it only $248 instead of $319. It is a fantastic offer for a TV of this size, made even better by the built-in smart functionality so you can start streaming all your favorite movies and shows right away. It delivers epic 4K UHD picture quality combined with Dolby Vision HDR, which elevates the detail and color vibrancy. This bold smart TV will look amazing on your living room wall.
'Save Now
 
Why you should buy the 50-inch VIZIO V505-J V-Series 4K UHD smart TV
With VIZIO's V-Gaming engine, for sub 10ms input lag times, a 48 to 60 frames-per-second variable refresh rate at true 4K, and an auto game mode, this smart TV is made for gaming.

Dolby Vision HDR, full-array backlighting, active pixel tuning, and the IQ Active processor all culminate to provide a premium and incredible picture quality. With external streaming and on-platform support, including free content on WatchFree+, there are a multitude of ways to enjoy the content you love. Plus, the VIZIO V505-J comes equipped with Bluetooth headphone capability,, as well as immersive audio thanks to DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Digital+ technology.

Read more
Best Buy 24-Hour Flash Sale: Get this 50-inch Roku 4K TV for $200
The Roku Class Select Series 4K TV on a media stand.

Roku is no longer just a smart TV platform, as it has started making its own line of TVs. If you're interested, don't miss out on Best Buy's $100 discount for the 50-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to just $200 from $300 originally. There's not much time left before the offer expires, so if you want this smart TV for cheaper than usual, you'll need to process the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV
Roku made a name for itself as a streaming platform, granting people access to streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ either as a built-in operating system in smart TVs, or by inserting a streaming device in a non-smart TV's HDMI port. Now, Roku has released its own TVs, including the 50-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV. You'll enjoy the same Roku experience with a customizable home screen that displays your favorite services and other input sources, a voice remote that can take voice commands for functions such as searching for content, and compatibility with any smart home ecosystem.

Read more