 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This waterproof Bluetooth speaker from Treblab has a crazy discount

By
Good Deal The Treblab HD77 Bluetooth speaker on a white background.
Treblab

Are you on the hunt for affordable Bluetooth speaker deals? You’re going to want to turn your attention towards Amazon’s offer for the Treblab HD 77 Bluetooth speaker, which is in sale with a 33% discount. From its original price of $90, it’s down to just $60! We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the $30 in savings, but with its popularity on the shopping platform, we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase of this Bluetooth speaker as soon as possible as stocks may run out at any moment.

Why you should buy the Treblab HD 77 Bluetooth speaker

When you’re shopping for a Bluetooth speaker, you want portability and durability — and you can get these with the Treblab HD 77, despite its affordable price. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 to ensure stable connectivity with your source device at distances of up to 33 feet, so you can place the Bluetooth speaker in your backyard while it’s connected to your laptop in the living room, for example. It also features a waterproof and shockproof design with an IPX7 rating, so you don’t have to worry about a few bumps and splashes while the Bluetooth speaker is outdoors, and it has a 20-hour battery life.

The Treblab HD 77 Bluetooth speaker also doesn’t sacrifice sound quality to keep its price low, as it’s equipped with dual 15W neodymium drivers with DualBass technology to provide rich 360-degree audio and enhanced low-end frequencies. With this offer, you can buy two of the Treblab HD 77 Bluetooth speaker and pair them for surround sound to amp up the party even more, and with its ambient RGB light mode, you can create the perfect atmosphere for any occasion.

Related

You don’t need to spend more than $100 to get a decent Bluetooth speaker if you’re patient enough to look for discounts. Fortunately, you don’t have to do the searching yourself because we’ve found this interesting offer for the Treblab HD 77 Bluetooth speaker from Amazon. It’s on sale for only $60 following a 33% discount on its sticker price of $90, but there’s no telling for how much longer. If you want to pocket the savings of $30, you should complete your transaction for the Treblab HD 77 Bluetooth speaker right now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
This waterproof Bluetooth speaker is on sale for just $60
The Treblab HD77 Portable Bluetooth Speaker on a boat.

You can do a lot of things with a Bluetooth speaker, especially when the product in question is weather-resistant. Having a strong IP rating guarantees you’ll be able to listen to your favorite tunes and podcasts through your new speaker, even when it’s raining outside. Waterproof speakers can even withstand an accidental dunk in the pool! To that end, we thought we’d share this great offer we came across while vetting through Bluetooth speaker deals:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Treblab HD77 Portable Bluetooth Speaker through Amazon or Walmart, you’ll only wind up paying $60. The full MSRP on this model is $70.

Read more
JBL’s 100W portable Bluetooth has a nice discount today
The JBL PartyBox Encore 2.

The Super Bowl is only a few days away now, which means we can expect to see plenty of last-minute sales on TVs, soundbars, and other home theater gear. But if you want to treat your Super Bowl party guests to an evening of immersive audio they’ll never forget, you’ll want to have a solid Bluetooth speaker lying around. Fortunately, we came across a great sale while vetting through Bluetooth speaker deals:

For a limited time, when you purchase the JBL Partybox Encore Essential through Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only pay $250. The full MSRP on this model is $300.

Read more
The Onyx Studio 8 is a killer Bluetooth speaker with a $90 discount
The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 Bluetooth speaker on a white background.

When it comes to Bluetooth speakers, there’s certainly no shortage of brands and models to vet through. It seems some unknown manufacturer is dropping new Bluetooth tech daily, which makes it all the more important to hone in on the devices that are going to perform the best and last the longest. Fortunately, audio savants like Harman Kardon have been in the portable audio game for a minute and have several great Bluetooth speakers to choose from.

As luck would have it, one of them is on sale today, too: Right now, when you purchase the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon, you’ll only wind up paying $160. (It’s also on sale at ).

Read more