These Turtle Beach headphones have a $60 price cut at Best Buy

By
The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX.
Best Buy

Turtle Beach headphones have garnered quite the reputation in the world of console gaming. Not only do these headsets look awesome and fit comfortably, but they also sound fantastic and are designed to last for long periods of time. This bodes particularly well for gamers who often find themselves in long online battles. That being said, we’d like to draw your attention to a great Best Buy sale:

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for $120. At full price, these gamer cans usually go for $180. We’re not sure how long this discount is going to last, so now is definitely the best time to buy!

Why you should buy the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX

While the Stealth 700 is officially licensed by Xbox — meaning you’ll experience top-shelf sound and chat functionality when connected to an Xbox Series X, Series S, or Xbox One console — the Stealth 700 headset also works for PlayStation 5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as PC hardware. 

Engineered for radio frequency operation, along with Bluetooth connectivity, the max operating range of the Stealth 700 is up to 30 feet. If you’re using the RF signal, you’ll be leveraging the headset’s 2.4GHz capabilities. The idea behind this tech is to give players the best in lag-free performance and response times by establishing a direct A to B connection between console and headset. You’ll just need to plug the included transmitter into your console or PC. 

On a full charge, you can expect up to 40 hours of playtime with the Stealth 700. Other noteworthy features include Aerofit cooling gel-infused ear cushions, Dolby Atmos compatibility, and a convenient flip-to-mute boom microphone. While we’re not sure exactly how long this deal is going to last, we recommend buying soon before the discount disappears.

Save $60 when you purchase the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX at Best Buy, and be sure to have a look at some of the other gaming headset deals we found today! In the market for a new system? Check out our list of the best game console deals. We have a big list of gaming PC deals too!

