If you need a Bluetooth speaker, Ultimate Ears has you covered on Prime Day

If you’ve been considering pulling the trigger on a new Bluetooth speaker for your summertime adventures, you have one heck of a fantastic option this Prime Day, courtesy of Ultimate Ears.

The audio company is offering a discount on its excellent Ultimate Ears Blast speaker for the Amazon sales event, providing one the most compelling options on the market for those looking to take their tunes on the go.

Even at its original price tag of $230, we loved the Blast speaker when we reviewed it late last year, touting it for its loud volume and solid 12 hours of battery life — more than enough to get you through a long day at the pool, on the river, or at a lengthy backyard barbecue.

Speaking of water-related activities, they aren’t out of the question with this cylindrical speaker. The Blast has an IPX7 rating, which means it can withstand submersion in up to a meter of water for 30 minutes — easily making it safe to take along with you virtually anywhere you might want some tunes.

With the Blast now retailing for under half its original list price, its an absolute no-brainer if you are in the market for a Bluetooth listening option.

