This mini projector deal could replace your dorm room TV

For super cheap projector deals, take a look at what Best Buy has to offer. Today, you can buy a Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro Native 1080p Mini Projector for $150. It normally costs $170 so you’re saving $20, which works out as a fairly good discount on something already well priced. If you just want to dip your toe into the projector world without spending much, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro Native 1080p Mini Projector

Brand wise, you won’t see Vankyo among our look at the best portable projectors or the best home theater projectors, but that isn’t to say you shouldn’t consider it at this price. With the Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro Native 1080p Mini Projector, you get the company’s smallest and lightest 1080p projector.

It offers a native 1920 x 1080 resolution which can be projected up to 200 inches. It features 170 lumens and a 600:1 contrast ratio, so you get reasonably vivid color for the price. It’s equipped with two HDMI ports, one USB, one AV, one TF, and one audio out port, so there are plenty of ways to connect devices to it. You can also project via your smart phone mirror display feature. Any time you want a smaller and more precise image, you can do so via the projector’s zoom function, reducing it by up to 50%.

Besides picture quality, the Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro Native 1080p Mini Projector also has a built-in speaker system so you don’t need to add separate speakers. There’s also a built-in cooling system with a two-fan heat dissipation engine ensuring excellent heat dispersion performance. It means the projector runs cooler and more quietly than you’d think.

If you want to stream from your favorite apps, you’ll need to add a streaming stick or use your smart phone, but other than that, the Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro Native 1080p Mini Projector has all the essentials you could need.

Currently, you can buy the Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro Native 1080p Mini Projector on sale for $150 instead of $170 at Best Buy. The discount is unlikely to be around for long so if it sounds appealing to you, check it out now by tapping the button below. If you decide you want a traditional TV, check out our list of the best back to school TV deals.