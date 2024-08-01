 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This mini projector deal could replace your dorm room TV

By
The Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro Native 1080p Mini Projector on a white background.
Vankyo

For super cheap projector deals, take a look at what Best Buy has to offer. Today, you can buy a Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro Native 1080p Mini Projector for $150. It normally costs $170 so you’re saving $20, which works out as a fairly good discount on something already well priced. If you just want to dip your toe into the projector world without spending much, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro Native 1080p Mini Projector

Brand wise, you won’t see Vankyo among our look at the best portable projectors or the best home theater projectors, but that isn’t to say you shouldn’t consider it at this price. With the Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro Native 1080p Mini Projector, you get the company’s smallest and lightest 1080p projector.

It offers a native 1920 x 1080 resolution which can be projected up to 200 inches. It features 170 lumens and a 600:1 contrast ratio, so you get reasonably vivid color for the price. It’s equipped with two HDMI ports, one USB, one AV, one TF, and one audio out port, so there are plenty of ways to connect devices to it. You can also project via your smart phone mirror display feature. Any time you want a smaller and more precise image, you can do so via the projector’s zoom function, reducing it by up to 50%.

Besides picture quality, the Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro Native 1080p Mini Projector also has a built-in speaker system so you don’t need to add separate speakers. There’s also a built-in cooling system with a two-fan heat dissipation engine ensuring excellent heat dispersion performance. It means the projector runs cooler and more quietly than you’d think.

If you want to stream from your favorite apps, you’ll need to add a streaming stick or use your smart phone, but other than that, the Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro Native 1080p Mini Projector has all the essentials you could need.

Currently, you can buy the Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro Native 1080p Mini Projector on sale for $150 instead of $170 at Best Buy. The discount is unlikely to be around for long so if it sounds appealing to you, check it out now by tapping the button below. If you decide you want a traditional TV, check out our list of the best back to school TV deals.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best 86-inch TV Prime Day deals: 4K starting at $1,200
A painting being displayed on a Samsung The Frame QLED.

If you're looking to upgrade to a much larger TV, then going for an 86-inch one is an interesting proposition, especially since it's a pretty rare size for TV screens. In fact, it seems that LG is one of the few TV brands, if not the only one, that makes 86-inch TVs, so if you're going to grab one, it's going to be from them. Luckily, even though Prime Day is over, there are still a lot of great Prime Day deals on 86-inch TVs from LG that are worth grabbing, and we've collected the best ones below. Of course, if these deals don't do much for you, then you may want to check out these other Prime Day TV deals or maybe consider some other sizes, including these 75-inch TV Prime Day deals, 70-inch TV Prime Day deals, or 65-inch TV Prime Day deals.
Best 86-inch TV Prime Day deal
LG 86-inch 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV -- $2,900, was $3,700

If you want the best possible 86-inch TV that you can buy for Prime Day as you want to create a truly cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home, you can't go wrong with the 86-inch LG 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV. It packs LG's QNED technology that creates rich images with more lifelike colors, and Mini-LED backlighting for better black levels while minimizing halo effects. Further elevating the TV's output are Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so you'll really feel like you're in the theaters when you're watching movies. You'll never run out of things to watch on the 86-inch LG 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV because in addition to the webOS 24 platform, through which you can access streaming shows, you'll also get more than 300 free channels across various genres through LG Channels.

Read more
65-inch TV Prime Day deals: LG, Sony, TCL, Vizio
Best Prime Day Deals 65-inch TVs

65-inch TVs are some of the most popular on the market and tend to hit a bit of a sweet spot when it comes to size vs cost. Unfortunately, Prime Day is over, but there are still some solid Prime Day deals on 65-inch TVs that might be worth grabbing, including a couple of solid budget-friendly options. That said, if you can't quite find what you're looking for, then you can check out some of these other great Prime Day TV deals, as well as our roundup of specific TV size deals including 70-inch TV Prime Day deals, 75-inch TV Prime Day deals, and 86-inch TV Prime Day deals.
Best 65-inch TV Prime Day deal
LG 65-inch 80 Series 4K TV -- $700, was $1,000

For those who want an upgrade to their home theater setup, you should check out the 65-inch LG 80 Series QNED 4K TV. It uses the brand's QNED technology that combines the quantum dots of QLED TVs with LG's NanoCell technology, for the ability to create fantastically bright and colorful images. The TV also offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, which is enabled by LG's a7 AI Processor Gen 6 that uses AI to automatically improve the picture and sound quality of whatever you're watching. The 65-inch LG 80 Series QNED 4K TV also runs on the webOS 23 platform to give you access to streaming services, as well as to more than 300 free channels through LG Channels.

Read more
Best OLED TV Prime Day deals still available: 48-inch LG is $700 off
LG C3 OLED

Prime Day might be over, but most retailers have some Prime Day deals hanging out. That means you can turn to Prime Day TV deals for some massive savings. Among them are some of the best Prime Day OLED TV deals we've seen, with brands like LG and Samsung leading the charge on discounts. An OLED TV will deliver some of the best picture quality available among current TVs on the market, and while they typically come in at pretty high price points, we've rounded up the best Prime Day OLED TV deals to help alleviate some of the cost. Below, you'll find our choice for the best Prime Day OLED TV deal, as well as several others worth pouncing on. If you're not sold on these offers, check out our favorite Prime Day QLED TV deals.
The 3 best Prime Day OLED TV deals, chosen by our experts
LG 48-inch B4 Series OLED 4K TV -- $800, was $1,500

OLED TVs usually cost more than $1,000, so don't miss this chance to buy the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV for less than that. Despite the relatively affordable price, you'll be getting all the advantages of buying an OLED TV, including the ability to create perfect black levels that other types of TVs can't do. The TV is powered by LG's a8 AI Processor 4K, which enables 4K Ultra HD resolution and uses AI to automatically create the best possible images, and it supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience in your living room. The 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV is also a smart TV that runs on the webOS 24 platform, granting access not only to all of the popular streaming services but also to more than 300 free channels through LG Channels.

Read more