  1. Home Theater
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Verizon teams up with Bang & Olufsen for a pair of Android TV soundbars

Phil Nickinson
By

Verizon today announced a pair of soundbars with Android TV built in. The Verizon Stream TV Soundbar and Soundbar Pro are made by luxury brand Bang & Olufsen. Both feature support for 4K resolution at up to 60 frames per second, Wi-Fi 6 (that’s 802.11ax), HDMI 2.1, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Verizon Stream TV Soundbar sports five speakers — three full-range, and two woofers — has three HDMI ports (two in and one out) and retails for $400. The Soundbar Pro weighs in at $1,000 and has nine speakers — four full-range, three tweeters, and two woofers — as well as three HDMI inputs and one output.

This sort of product isn’t new — it’s exactly what you’ve seen from other retailers like the JBL Link Bar, and or the Anker Nebula, or the Roku Smart Soundbar. So the obvious question is “Why Verizon?” There’s no great answer here, other than it’s the sort of thing that businesses do when they want to do partnerships. It’s also the sort of thing you’d do if you’re a company that wants to get more insight on what people are doing and watching with their TVs and don’t own the operating system itself, as Google or Roku or Amazon do.

“Verizon is a leading provider of the best, most sought after communications, information and entertainment services for customers,” Chris Emmons, vice president, Devices and Accessories, Verizon, said in the press release. “We are thrilled to be working with Bang & Olufsen, a brand known for its world-class audio and TV solutions, to provide our customers with more premium home entertainment experiences.”

The Stream TV Soundbar and Soundbar Pro are available now from Verizon, with discounts available of up to 30% or 40% if you buy multiple accessories.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

This tech gear flew off the shelves on Cyber Monday

Laptop on Amazon surrounded by boxes of tech gear.

Elon Musk touts Tesla’s new Cyberwhistle with dig at Apple

Tesla's Cyberwhistle and box.

Roomba update helps robovacs clean up at Christmas

iRobot's Roomba J7 robot vacuum cleaning near a Christmas tree.

The best romantic comedies on Netflix

The cast of Think Like A Man.

The 15 best Disney movies

Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

The 62 best shows on Peacock right now

Michael Knight sitting on the hood of his car KITT in a scene from Knight Rider.

The best romance movies on Netflix right now

Neve Campbell and Denise Richards in Wild Things.

The best rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video right now

Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles in 10 Things I Hate About You.

The best shows on Apple TV+

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell walking down the street together in a scene from The Shrink Next Door on Apple TV+.

What’s new on Apple TV+

new on apple tv plus swan song 1

The best stand-up comedy on Netflix right now

Nicole Byer tells it all in BBW.

Best vacuum cleaner deals for December 2021

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick