Victrola Stream Sonos turntables get a surprise Bluetooth upgrade

The illuminated volume dial of the Victrola Stream Carbon Sonos turntable.
Derek Malcolm / Digital trends

Victrola’s line of Stream turntables are getting an automatic, over-the-air software update that will give owners the ability to stream music via Bluetooth, Universal Plug’n’Play (UPnP), and they’ll also be able to use their turntables as source for Roon-based multiroom systems.

The update is expected to begin rolling out today and it will include Victrola’s first three Stream models: Stream Carbon, Stream Onyx, and Stream Pearl.

When Victrola debuted its Stream turntables, their claim to fame was their built-in Sonos integration. They were the first turntables that could stream vinyl directly to Sonos speakers over Wi-Fi, without the need of a middle component like a Sonos Port or Sonos Amp.

At the time, however, if you wanted a turntable that could stream over Bluetooth, you would have needed to look elsewhere. Now, it looks like Victrola had the hardware for Bluetooth streaming already built-in to its Stream models and simply didn’t enable that functionality at launch.

Bluetooth gives the Stream turntables the ability to pair with and stream to any Bluetooth audio device, including wireless headphones, earbuds, or Bluetooth speakers. The upgrade is also good news for those with Wi-Fi based multiroom audio systems that aren’t built on Sonos components. With UPnP support, a Stream turntable can use Wi-Fi to stream to an UPnP-compatible network music streamer, endpoint, or integrated amp like the Wiim Amp Pro.

In August 2024, Victrola launched its $1,300 Stream Sapphire — the flagship of the Stream collection — with Sonos, AirPlay, Google Cast, Roon, and UPnP, however, like the first Stream models, it didn’t feature Bluetooth connectivity. Victrola hasn’t said if it plans a separate update for the Sapphire to enable this feature.

