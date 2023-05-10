 Skip to main content
Get these wireless noise-canceling headphones for $20 today

We usually focus on more premium headphone deals than the one that Walmart is offering. Still, with some excellent user reviewers, we’re intrigued by the Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones that are available for just $22 instead of $100. Granted, these aren’t the best around but they do offer some benefits and when you can buy them for so little, we thought we’d take a look at what else they offer. Tempted? Best hit the buy button now before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones

We’re not counting on the Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones rivaling the best headphones at this kind of price, but that’s not to say they don’t offer some surprising advantages. The Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones’s ear cups are made from durable and skin-friendly protein leather and memory foam cushions so your ears are kept comfy at all times. The headphones also offer 10-15 hours of battery life with two hours of charge time to get you back up to scratch.

While sound quality won’t be exceptional here, Walmart customers are still delighted with what they get for the price. “The sound quality is good and it helps me get through with my boring bus commute”, says one while another points out that the “volume level could be higher but doesn’t distort”. It’s worth bearing in mind though that noise cancelling isn’t great with some users even suggesting it decreases the sound quality. Although, as one reviewer calls it, “the noise cancelling is minimal, but does make a difference”. It’s worth bearing in mind that some reviewers also found that the Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones broke a little easily with the headband being one culprit, but at this kind of price, that feels less of an issue than if you were paying hundreds of dollars.

Providing you don’t expect amazing noise cancellation and you’re careful with them, the Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones are remarkably good value at just $22 right now at Walmart. We wouldn’t recommend them at their regular price of $100 but these headphones are excellent value right now. Buy them today before the deal ends soon.

