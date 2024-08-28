 Skip to main content
This 24-inch Vizio is perfect for a spare room and it’s $130 today

A Vizio 24-inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV with a childrens' television program being displayed.
Small TVs may not have the same impact on our conditioned go-big-or-go-home eyeballs, but that doesn’t mean that bite-sized sets are in any way lackluster. Screen wise, they’re just not as big as the average-sized TV; which, these days, tends to be 65 inches. That being said, we actually came across a solid deal on a small TV from Target:

For a limited time, you can purchase the Vizio 24-inch D-Series 1080p Smart TV for $130. At full price, this set is usually $20 more. At this size, the Vizio D-Series can double as a PC monitor (if you need one); though we do have an entire collection of monitor deals for you to look through, too!

Why you should buy the Vizio 24-inch D-Series

Vizio may not have the kind of popularity the brand relished 10 years ago, but when it comes to budget-friendly sets with great picture quality and fun features, this TV stalwart still delivers the goods. In the case of the 24-inch D-Series, such a small display simply doesn’t warrant 4K resolution. As such, this model only tops out at 1080p, and uses full array LED backlighting. The end result is some of the best brightness, colors, and contrast of any small-sized set. 

When connected to the internet, you’ll be able to use Vizio’s Home smart service to access popular streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu; along with over 300 free TV channels. A Wi-Fi connection also gives you access to Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, allowing you to wirelessly beam content from an iPhone or Chromecast-compatible device to your Vizio TV.

Additional features include two HDMI ports with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X passthrough and Vizio’s awesome V-Gaming Engine; which automatically optimizes the TV settings to support the hardware demands of modern consoles like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series. We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to stick around, though a lot of TV deals do tend to come and go pretty quickly. 

That being said, now is always the best time to buy! Save $20 when you purchase the Vizio 24-inch D-Series 1080p Smart TV, and definitely take a look at some of the other Vizio TV deals we’ve gathered before you leave!

