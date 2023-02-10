 Skip to main content
Get this 50-inch Vizio 4K TV for under $300, with free next day delivery

Jennifer Allen
By
People watching football on a wall-mounted Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series Smart TV.

It’s always good to see super cheap TV deals on reliable brands. That’s what Walmart is offering right now with the chance to buy a Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV for $298 saving you $60 off the regular price of $358. On a budget-priced TV, a $60 discount makes all the difference in ensuring this is a very appealing deal. If you simply need an inexpensive TV and fast, you can snap this up today and enjoy it by tomorrow. Here’s everything else you need to know about this deal that’s likely to be in high demand.

Why you should buy the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV

Vizio is one of the best TV brands around and that reputation extends to its budget-priced TVs. While the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV here won’t be winning any prizes as one of the best TVs, it’s still a reliable choice for anyone looking for something cheap.

Well-suited for a bedroom, child’s bedroom, home office, or even the kitchen, the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV offers a bunch of crucial features that are far better than you’d expect at this price. That includes Dolby Vision Bright Mode so you get more lifelike accuracy, and color saturation, along with black detail and brightness. There’s also support for HDR10+ and HLG formats. Additionally, a full array backlight helps keep LEDs evenly distributed across the screen so you get superior light uniformity and picture performance.

Elsewhere, an IQ Active Professor helps upscale pictures even if you’re watching a non-4K source. There’s also a V-Gaming Engine for gamers so you can enjoy sub 10ms input lag, a finely tuned picture mode, and gaming HDR all conducted automatically. For all your streaming needs, there’s fast navigation, extensive app support, and even a ton of free on-demand content too thanks to WatchFree+. Apple AirPlay and Chromecast support gives you options while integration with Apple Home and Google Assistant keeps you on top of all your smart home needs. Finally, three HDMI 2.1 ports and voice controls keep the TV feeling modern in its approach to TV tech.

Normally priced at $358, the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV is down to $298 for a limited time only at Walmart. A saving of $60 has made this a fairly high-demand product so far so we’re expecting this deal to end soon. Snap it up if it’s the one for you.

