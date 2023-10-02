TV deal: Get this Vizio 50-inch 4K TV for under $300 (selling fast)

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with a large TV, then you may not want to miss Walmart’s offer for the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. It’s down to just $248 after a $71 discount on its original price of $319. The bargain is one of the retailer’s most popular TV deals with more than 500 units sold over the past 24 hours, which means you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase as there’s a chance that stocks don’t last long.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV

The Vizio V-Series 4K TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, which will let you watch your favorite shows and movies with sharp details and lifelike colors, while its full array backlight with evenly distributed LEDs promises superior light uniformity. This amazing picture performance combines with DTS Virtual: X that creates immersive audio for a truly cinematic experience from the comfort of your own living room. If you want even better sound, the Vizio V-Series 4K TV is designed to seamlessly work with Vizio soundbars like the Vizio M-Series All in One, which we’ve highlighted in our roundup of the best soundbars.

You won’t be left out from today’s most popular streaming shows because you’ll be able to access all of the streaming services through the SmartCast platform on the Vizio V-Series 4K TV. For your convenience in searching for content and navigating menus, the 4K TV’s remote recognizes voice commands. You can also integrate the Vizio V-Series 4K TV into any smart home setup that’s powered by Google Assistant or Apple Home, so you can easily access your other connected devices.

The 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV is already pretty affordable at its sticker price of $319, so it’s a must-buy at its discounted price of $248 from Walmart. The $71 in savings won’t be available forever — in fact, it may be gone sooner than you think because it’s selling fast. More than 500 units have sold in the previous 24 hours. If you want to make sure that you get the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV for cheaper than usual, it’s highly recommended that you buy it right now.

