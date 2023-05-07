 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can buy a 65-inch QLED 4K TV for under $500 right now

Albert Bassili
By

As 4K-resolution TVs become the norm, companies like Samsung and Vizio have started adding better features to their TVs to make them stand out. For example, this Vizio M6 uses a QLED panel rather than a traditional LED one, which gives you better image fidelity while still keeping the price down. In fact, you can grab the 65-inch Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV at Walmart for just $498, rather than the usual $678 it goes for, which is a significant bump down in price.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV

If you’re not familiar with Vizio smart TVs and soundbars, the M-Series is its mid-tier offering which still manages to hit relatively budget-oriented pricing by using cheap tech smartly. For example, if you aren’t familiar with QLED vs. OLED, where QLED shines is being able to light each individual pixel very brightly, allowing it to recreate colors better. On the other hand, OLED TVs can switch their pixels off completely, letting you get deeper blacks, which helps with the overall contrast. While both pieces of tech have their own advantages, and while OLED might come out slightly on top for image reproduction, QLED TVs are much cheaper and offer a close enough experience that you likely won’t notice unless you have the two different panels side by side.

Beyond that, the 65-inch Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV supports HDR 10+ and HLG, the latter of which is what most sports broadcasters use, so it’s a great TV if you want to watch sports. It also comes with a 4K upscaler, so if you have older content, you can still watch it at 4K, although it’s worth mentioning that the quality will certainly vary depending on the original source. Of course, it also has all the integrations you’d expect, including AirPlay 2 and Chromecast. Vizio even throws in WatchFree+, its own ad-support streaming platform, and it is great if you want something to replace or in addition to the traditional streaming services. Finally, if you’re a gamer, you’ll appreciate the V-Gaming Engine, which helps lower the input lag and gives you access to variable refresh rates through AMD FreeSync, so you don’t get screen tearing when your game.

Related

Overall, this 65-inch Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV is an excellent upgrade for your home theater if you want something next-level but on a budget, especially since it’s going for only $498 at Walmart instead of $678. On the other hand, if you want a few more options, there are some other great TV deals you can check out, as well as 65-inch TV deals if you’re looking for that specific size.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Super Bowl TV Deals: Get a 70-inch 4K TV for $480 and more
how to watch nfl season games family with children watching american football game on tv

The big game is happening on February 12, and you better  have a TV worthy of it if you want to host that Super Bowl party. Whether you're going all out with something massive from our 70-inch TV deals, or your apartment can only fit a 50-inch TV, we've got you covered. We've collected the best TV deals we can find from Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL and more. We'll explain how tech like HDR10+, neural networks and self-lit pixels will affect how you experience the championship game of 2023.
50-inch Insignia F30 4K TV -- $250, was $400

If you just need a standard 4K TV for the big game, you can't go wrong with TCL. They're famous for having quality TVs at incredible prices, and we'd be surprised if you found a price better than this across any of today's TV deals. The F30 checks all the standard boxes for a high quality TV. It has HDR for rich colors and deep contrasts. It has DTS Studio sound for beautiful audio without the need of a soundbar. It's a smart TV, so you don't need a cable box, a video game console, or even a Chromecast to watch your live sports. Just boot up your favorite app straight from the Fire TV app.

Read more
Best Walmart TV deals for January 2023: From $278 and up
lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Year-round, if you're shopping for a new TV or streaming setup, Walmart is a great place to go, as it has a large range of electronics and some excellent deals. That's what we've shown here, collecting some of the best TV deals we've found, available from Walmart at various prices. Whether you're looking for something that's truly a budget TV but has some good features and picture quality, or a higher-end TV that works for both watching movies, shows, or doing a little gaming, there's something for everybody.
TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series -- $278, was $336

Why Buy

Read more
You can get this 65-inch QLED TV for $398 if you’re fast enough
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.

Cyber Monday deals don't really get much better than being able to buy a huge Onn. 65-inch QLED TV for $398 instead of $568 at Walmart. A massive saving of $170, this is a great chance to embrace QLED technology for less than usual. You're going to need to be fast though as this TV is already hugely popular and liable to sell out. Here's a quick look at why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Onn. 65-inch QLED TV
Cyber Monday TV deals are always worth holding out for as demonstrated by this Onn. 65-inch QLED TV. While it may not come from one of the best TV brands, there's no denying that gaining QLED technology for such a low price is worth it. Quantum Dot technology means that it looks better than a standard LED screen with a quantum filter that precisely controls color output. That leads to more vibrant colors and deeper blacks all on screen at the same time. With sharp contrast and upscaling abilities, your 4K and HDR content looks extra punchy and clear, so it's great for movie fans.

Read more