As 4K-resolution TVs become the norm, companies like Samsung and Vizio have started adding better features to their TVs to make them stand out. For example, this Vizio M6 uses a QLED panel rather than a traditional LED one, which gives you better image fidelity while still keeping the price down. In fact, you can grab the 65-inch Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV at Walmart for just $498, rather than the usual $678 it goes for, which is a significant bump down in price.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV

If you’re not familiar with Vizio smart TVs and soundbars, the M-Series is its mid-tier offering which still manages to hit relatively budget-oriented pricing by using cheap tech smartly. For example, if you aren’t familiar with QLED vs. OLED, where QLED shines is being able to light each individual pixel very brightly, allowing it to recreate colors better. On the other hand, OLED TVs can switch their pixels off completely, letting you get deeper blacks, which helps with the overall contrast. While both pieces of tech have their own advantages, and while OLED might come out slightly on top for image reproduction, QLED TVs are much cheaper and offer a close enough experience that you likely won’t notice unless you have the two different panels side by side.

Beyond that, the 65-inch Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV supports HDR 10+ and HLG, the latter of which is what most sports broadcasters use, so it’s a great TV if you want to watch sports. It also comes with a 4K upscaler, so if you have older content, you can still watch it at 4K, although it’s worth mentioning that the quality will certainly vary depending on the original source. Of course, it also has all the integrations you’d expect, including AirPlay 2 and Chromecast. Vizio even throws in WatchFree+, its own ad-support streaming platform, and it is great if you want something to replace or in addition to the traditional streaming services. Finally, if you’re a gamer, you’ll appreciate the V-Gaming Engine, which helps lower the input lag and gives you access to variable refresh rates through AMD FreeSync, so you don’t get screen tearing when your game.

Overall, this 65-inch Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV is an excellent upgrade for your home theater if you want something next-level but on a budget, especially since it’s going for only $498 at Walmart instead of $678. On the other hand, if you want a few more options, there are some other great TV deals you can check out, as well as 65-inch TV deals if you’re looking for that specific size.

