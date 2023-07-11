You’ll be surprised at the price of this 75-inch QLED TV for Prime Day

You should know that Walmart is launching its own discounts alongside Amazon’s Prime Day deals, and here’s an amazing offer if you’re planning to buy a massive display for your home theater setup — the 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV at 22% off. From its original price of $898, it’s down to just $698, for savings of $200 that you wouldn’t want to miss. It’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right away though, because we’re pretty sure that a 75-inch QLED TV for less than $700 will sell out quickly.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV

First, you have to make sure that you have enough space in your living room or bedroom for a 75-inch TV by checking our guide on what size TV to buy. If you do, then you’re going to love the 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV, which is powered by Vizio’s IQ Active Processor for powerful picture processing that enables 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors. The TV also features QLED technology that’s among Vizio’s calling cards as one of the best TV brands, alongside affordability because its products like the Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV offer amazing picture quality at a reasonable price.

The Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV supports Wi-Fi 6E, which enables fast internet connections without interrupting your other smart home devices. This is important because you’ll be able to watch streaming content without any lags through the TV’s SmartCast platform that supports all of the popular services like Netflix and Disney+. The platform also enables voice commands through devices that are powered by Google Assistant or with Apple Home.

There’s no shortage of Prime Day TV deals online right now, not just from Amazon but also from other retailers, but Walmart’s 22% discount for the 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV stands out. You’ll only have to pay $698 to get this large screen into your home, for $200 in savings on its sticker price of $898. If you’re interested, don’t waste time thinking about it because there’s no telling when the offer will end. Proceed with your purchase of the 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV immediately so that you won’t miss out.

