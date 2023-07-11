 Skip to main content
This Vizio 75-inch QLED 4K TV is $800 off at Amazon for Prime Day

Baby cheetah on the Vizio 85 P-Series Quantum X's screen.
There’s an overwhelming number of Prime Day TV deals that are available right now, so if you need help in narrowing down your choices, here’s a recommendation — the 75-inch Vizio P-Series QLED 4K TV, which is down to $1,200 for the shopping holiday. Amazon slashed its sticker price of $2,000 by $800, for a discount that probably wouldn’t last long as we expect stocks to sell out quickly. If you think your home theater setup needs an upgrade and you’ve got the budget for a massive screen like this one, don’t hesitate to complete the purchase immediately so that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Vizio P-Series QLED 4K TV

The Vizio P-Series QLED 4K TV features a 75-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution so that you can enjoy your favorite content with sharp details and vibrant colors. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, for a cinematic experience at the comfort of your own home. It also features QLED technology, which creates impressive brightness and more natural colors, according to our 4K TV buying guide. Between QLED and OLED TVs, the advantages of QLED TVs like the Vizio P-Series include much higher brightness, longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-ins, and lower costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

The Vizio SmartCast platform runs on the 75-inch Vizio P-Series QLED 4K TV, giving you access to all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The 4K TV also works with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home, enabling voice commands and integration with your other smart home devices.

The 75-inch Vizio P-Series QLED 4K TV is available in this year’s Prime Day deals with an $800 discount, which brings its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $2,800. You’re going to have to hurry though, because offers like this one for massive displays usually don’t last long. If you think the 75-inch Vizio P-Series QLED 4K TV is the perfect upgrade for your living room or bedroom and you’ve got the budget for it, then don’t hesitate — proceed with the transaction as soon as you can to make sure that you can take advantage of the bargain.

