This Vizio soundbar bundle is $300 off in Best Buy’s sale

While there are soundbar deals that you can get for extremely cheap, you’re going to have to shell out a bit more money if you want excellent audio and top-class features. Here’s an offer with amazing value — the Vizio Elevate 5.1.4-channel soundbar for $700, following a $300 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $1,000. There’s no telling how much time you’ve got remaining to take advantage of this bargain though, so if you’re interested in this unique soundbar, you’re going to have to make your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Vizio Elevate 5.1.4-channel soundbar

The Vizio Elevate 5.1.4-channel soundbar is in our roundup of the best soundbars as the best Dolby Atmos soundbar for less than $1,000 — a description that fits it even better with the savings from Best Buy. As the brand’s flagship soundbar, it should be considered by everybody for their home theater setup because of its elegant design and powerful audio system. Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains the numbers in its name — there are five channels, namely the standard left and right channels, a center channel for clearer dialogue, and two more channels for surround sound. The “1” means it comes with a wireless subwoofer, and the “4” means it supports Dolby Atmos and DTS: X with four dedicated drivers that fire upwards at the ceiling to create an enveloping effect of sound.

The signature feature of the Vizio Elevate 5.1.4-channel soundbar is its rotating speaker modules, which you can switch from front-firing with DTS:X content or up-firing with Dolby Atmos. Taking advantage of the soundbar’s capabilities is easy as it has two HDMI inputs and an HDMI ARC/eARC output, and you can even connect it to your smartphone through Bluetooth.

For a simple but extremely effective audio upgrade for your home theater setup, you can’t go wrong with the Vizio Elevate 5.1.4-channel soundbar. It’s an even more tempting option right now because of a $300 discount from Best Buy that slashes its price from $1,000 to a more reasonable $700. You’re going to have to be quick in completing the transaction for it if you don’t want to miss out on the savings though, as the offer may expire at any moment. Add the Vizio Elevate 5.1.4-channel soundbar to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as you can.