Hurry! This Dolby Atmos soundbar won’t be 31% off forever

Let’s face it: not every home can accommodate a sprawling home theater system. Fortunately, companies like Vizio have been getting better and better at consolidating much larger speaker configurations into easier-to-arrange soundbar bundles. And today, we’d like to direct your attention to this great offer we found while looking through Amazon deals:

Right now, when you purchase the Vizio Elevate 5.1.4 (P514a-H6), you’ll pay $550. At full price, this model sells for $800.

Why you should buy the Vizio Elevate 5.1.4

This Vizio soundbar bundle features three main components: the front-facing soundbar that houses all the front channels of your Vizio system, a wireless subwoofer, and two satellite speakers you can use as rears. Between all three pieces of hardware, you’re getting a total of 18 drivers, which is more than enough for a convincing Dolby Atmos experience. From floor to ceiling, you’ll have audio bouncing all around your living room!

Designed for plug-and-play connectivity, the Vizio Elevate features two HDMI inputs and an eARC output. This means whatever devices are plugged into your TV will send audio directly to the soundbar. You’ll also be able to stream music from a phone or tablet using Bluetooth and cast audio or video to the Elevate with Chromecast.

Vizio is a great brand when it comes to budget-friendly tech that punches well above its weight class, and the P514a-H6 is a fantastic example. That being said, we’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, so now might be the best time to save. Take $250 off the Vizio Elevate 5.1.4 (P514a-H6) when you purchase on Amazon, and be sure to check out our roundups of the best soundbar deals and best TV deals, too.