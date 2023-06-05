Getting started with improving your home’s sound system can be difficult. It takes a lot of pieces to get a full set and buying them each individually — plus making sure they’re all compatible — can be a stressful pain. As a result, starting from a bundled pack brings a lot of people a ton of mental peace. VIZIO is selling their 5.1-Channel M-Series Premium Sound Bar in such a bundle, creating a 5.1 channel sound system in a single purchase. To make quality surround sound even more approachable (and affordable) for all, Best Buy has put this bundle on sale, now, for just $300. That’s 10% down ($30) from its usual price of $330. Grabbing yours today is possible by tapping the button below.

Why you should buy the VIZIO 5.1 M-Series Premium Sound Bar bundle

The star of the show, the M51ax-J6 sound bar, is among our selection of the best sound bars. We praised it for being a sound bar that, despite its rather classic appearance, is capable of getting a lot done at a fair price. You’ll get the level of loudness you desire as, in theory, the whole system can support 100dB of loudness, which is louder than what most people find comfortable for extended listening. Dialogue is not only made more clear by the unit’s sound profile, but also by dialogue enhancement tech in the sound bar, so casual TV listening becomes more relaxing. Speaking of the TV, the sound bar is 36-inches wide, making it a perfect size for sitting under TVs 45-inches and greater.

When connected with the other pieces in the kit you can get up to a 5.1 DTS:X system with minimal setup frustration. While you can go for a classic setup, you won’t have to stress too much about where to place your subwoofer as the interconnected system will automatically calibrate your sound. Plus, it connects wirelessly so you won’t have dangerous or unsightly wires running across your floor. Similarly, the surround speakers can be plugged in and will just be ready to go. You don’t have to have special sound knowledge to use this system well.

So, to get started with a Dolby Atmos sound bar system that feels complete and workable right out of the box — for just $300 — simply tap the button below. This set is already one of the cheapest kits available and now you can get it for 10% off, cutting the price down by $30 from its typical $330.

