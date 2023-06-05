 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Vizio soundbar bundle just had its price slashed to $300

John Alexander
By
A family using a soundbar with their TV.

Getting started with improving your home’s sound system can be difficult. It takes a lot of pieces to get a full set and buying them each individually — plus making sure they’re all compatible — can be a stressful pain. As a result, starting from a bundled pack brings a lot of people a ton of mental peace. VIZIO is selling their 5.1-Channel M-Series Premium Sound Bar in such a bundle, creating a 5.1 channel sound system in a single purchase. To make quality surround sound even more approachable (and affordable) for all, Best Buy has put this bundle on sale, now, for just $300. That’s 10% down ($30) from its usual price of $330. Grabbing yours today is possible by tapping the button below.

Why you should buy the VIZIO 5.1 M-Series Premium Sound Bar bundle

The star of the show, the M51ax-J6 sound bar, is among our selection of the best sound bars. We praised it for being a sound bar that, despite its rather classic appearance, is capable of getting a lot done at a fair price. You’ll get the level of loudness you desire as, in theory, the whole system can support 100dB of loudness, which is louder than what most people find comfortable for extended listening. Dialogue is not only made more clear by the unit’s sound profile, but also by dialogue enhancement tech in the sound bar, so casual TV listening becomes more relaxing. Speaking of the TV, the sound bar is 36-inches wide, making it a perfect size for sitting under TVs 45-inches and greater.

When connected with the other pieces in the kit you can get up to a 5.1 DTS:X system with minimal setup frustration. While you can go for a classic setup, you won’t have to stress too much about where to place your subwoofer as the interconnected system will automatically calibrate your sound. Plus, it connects wirelessly so you won’t have dangerous or unsightly wires running across your floor. Similarly, the surround speakers can be plugged in and will just be ready to go. You don’t have to have special sound knowledge to use this system well.

Related

So, to get started with a Dolby Atmos sound bar system that feels complete and workable right out of the box — for just $300 — simply tap the button below. This set is already one of the cheapest kits available and now you can get it for 10% off, cutting the price down by $30 from its typical $330.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Buy just dropped the price of Amazon’s 50-inch 4K TV to $310
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K HDR TV.

Best Buy TV deals and Amazon TV deals are usually competing for your dollar. Today, they've joined forces. Right now at Best Buy, you can get a 50-inch Amazon 4 Series TV for just $310, down $140 from its usual price of $450. Fire TV streaming is built into this device, so it's a great option for people who want a simple plug-and-play TV. It's one of the best TV deals available at either Amazon or Best Buy today, so snatch it up soon.

Why You Should Buy the 50-inch Amazon 4 Series 4K TV
Perhaps somewhat expected, Amazon did start building its own TVs, and one of the most significant changes between its TVs and other brands, is that it includes Amazon's own Fire TV streaming platform built-in, complete with Alexa support. That means you can use both your Fire TV remote and Alexa to search for content, control playback, and interact with smart home devices connected through Alexa. You can also check the weather, sports scores, and much more. Think of the TV as more of an entertainment and smart information hub, as opposed to just a panel you can watch shows and movies on.

Read more
JBL Charge 5 waterproof Bluetooth speaker is $40 off today
A JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker sits on a beach.

Warm weather is here to stay, and whether for the beach or the backyard, a portable speaker is a good summer investment. There’s some savings to be had on the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker at Best Buy today. The popular speaker is marked down to just $140, which is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $180. Free shipping is included with your purchase as are four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and four free months of SiriusXM.

Why you should buy the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker
JBL has been making quality portable speakers for some time, with some of them among the best Bluetooth speakers and the best wireless speakers. The JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker is one of its most popular models. It produces high quality sound with an optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual pumping JBL bass radiators. These deliver rich and clear audio, and sound great with music but can playback movies and other entertainment with great fidelity by connecting to a laptop or other such Bluetooth device. It’s able to connect to two smartphones or tablets at a time, which makes source audio swappable and a potential community experience.

Read more
This Vizio soundbar bundle is on sale for $196 at Walmart
v series soundbar wall mounted with TV

 

If you want to upgrade your home theater setup's sound output, or you're not satisfied with the audio of the new display that you purchased from TV deals, you should consider buying the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar, especially now that it's on sale from Walmart. From its original price of $219, you can get it for $196 for $23 in savings. It's not much, but you might as well take it since you'll be ending up with a dependable soundbar for your home. We're not sure when the offer ends though, so you should finalize the transaction as soon as possible.

Read more