The TV pixel war is back on with this deal. OLED or QLED? It’s ultimately up to you to decide, but Walmart is betting on a QLED taking your heart. You see, over at Walmart, the 55-inch version of Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV is on sale for $50 off. It’s gone from $448 to $398 as part of this limited time rollback sale. We see great Walmart deals all the time, so what makes this one special? We’ll explain it in below in greater detail, but for the moment, tap the button below and take a peek at the Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV yourself.

Why you should buy the Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV

Before we jump into the debate about QLED and OLED, let’s take a moment to appreciate the features — both common and rare — that make the Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV pop. It’s a 4K TV with UHD resolution and a relatively average 60Hz refresh rate. For sound, you’ll get relatively seamless integration of Vizio soundbars or have the oddly rare (and super family-friendly) option to connection via Bluetooth with your best headphones. You’ll have access to plenty of voice commands, either via the Vizio voice remote or your favorite voice assistant from Alexa, Apple Home, or Google Home. There’s even a free TV option with over 250 channels and 6k+ on demand titles so you can start watching right away.

But what about the view? It all comes down to your preferences. We’ve praised the best OLED TVs for their rich black colors. Like a digital cuttlefish, these TVs can go completely black when the scene calls for it. On the other hand, the best QLED TVs have a longer lifespan and more vibrant, happy colors. And the straight up comparison of QLED vs OLED TVs? OLED reigns supreme if you have great control over the lighting in your room, but QLEDs (and by extension the Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV) are the better all-rounders. For these reasons — not to mention the Bluetooth connection — the Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV is a great TV for your young family, with a TV in your happy, sunny living room.

Ready to buy? Tap the button below to whisk away to Walmart. Remember, you’ll be able to get theVizio M6 QLED 4K TV at the $398 price point for just a limited time. Walmart’s rollback sales are limited time only, with this one cutting $50 from the typical $448 cost of the TV. Not your style? Check out the best TV deals that we’ve rounded up recently and compare.

