Prime Day flash sale: This 65-inch QLED 4K TV is under $500

You’re going to need a 4K TV if you’re hoping to lose yourself in sports, movies, and TV shows this summer. All of the best TVs produce an immersive, high quality image, and if you want to go big with your home theater, this weekend you can save on a Vizio 65-inch 4K TV with stunning QLED picture quality. The 65-inch model of the Vizio M6 is just $498 at Walmart. This is a savings of $180, as it would regularly set you back $678. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Vizio M6 Series 65-inch QLED 4K Smart TV

When it comes to the best QLED TVs you can be sure you’re getting one of the premier TV picture technologies available on the market, as both QLED and OLED are considered to be about as good as it gets right now. With the Vizio M6 you’re also getting next-generation QLED with Quantum Color, which produces cinematic color with over one billion color hues. Dolby Vision Bright Mode provides lifelike accuracy and color saturation, and support for both HDR10 and HLG formats will have compatible movies and other content pulling you into the screen. This TV also has improved motion clarity, and a V-Gaming Engine that make it a great option for gamers.

Because the Vizio M6 is a Smart TV, it has access to streaming services built right in. This makes it easy to break in with the best movies on HBO Max or anything that’s new on Netflix. Its smarts also include Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, so you can stream, control, and share your favorite content from Apple or Android devices directly to the TV. A Vizio voice remote is included, and it will allow you to quickly and easily find new content to watch. An IQ Active Processor also is part of this TV’s brains. It’s a powerful and intelligent 4K upscaling engine that makes all of the older content you watch look amazing in the modern standard 4K resolution.

At only $498, the 65-inch Vizio M6 QLED 4K Smart TV is one of the better deals you’ll find for your home theater. This sale price makes for a savings of $180 from its regular price of $678, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations